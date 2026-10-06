Meesho content commerce surges 152% as non-metro creators drive growth

E-commerce firm Meesho said that the net merchandise value (NMV) through its Content Commerce ecosystem grew 152 per cent year-on-year, supported by over 160,000 active creators over the last 12 months across India.

It said the growth reflects a broader shift in how consumers across Bharat are shopping online. Shopping journeys do not always begin with a pre-existing intent to search for a specific product. Consumers also browse for inspiration, explore recommendations and discover products along the way, with short-form video and creator content adding greater context to that journey.

“Increasingly, shopping journeys are becoming discovery-led, with consumers looking to videos, recommendations and creators to understand products before making a purchase,” said Nikita Dawda, General Manager, Content Commerce, Meesho.

Video brings products to life by allowing consumers to see how something looks in a real-world setting, understand its size, fit or features and see how someone else uses or styles it before making a purchase decision. By combining discovery with demonstration, Content Commerce can help consumers move more intuitively from discovering a product to evaluating it and deciding whether to buy it.

Meesho said Bharat is at the centre of this participation. Around 90 per cent of Meesho’s active Content Commerce creators are nano-creators and 81 per cent of creators are from non-metro India, widening participation beyond established influencers and India’s largest cities. Tier-III and Tier-IV markets such as Varanasi, Agartala, Jabalpur and Madurai accounted for 66 per cent of Content Commerce orders, highlighting the role smaller towns and cities are playing in creator-led shopping.

Content Commerce is widening participation in India’s creator economy. Homemakers account for 40 per cent of Meesho’s active Content Commerce creator base, while young graduates account for 30 per cent, or around 50,000 creators. With a large base of these creators coming from smaller towns, the ecosystem is expanding participation in the creator economy beyond established influencers and opening up content-led commerce to more Indians.

“Over the last year, Meesho Creator Club has given me the opportunity to turn my passion into my primary source of income while building a community that has grown significantly. The journey has also opened doors to collaborations with brands,” said Megha Bhagotra, a creator from Chandigarh.