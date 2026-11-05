Mehli Mistry contests removal from Tata Trusts, counters governance claims

Ratan Tata’s close confidante, Mehli Mistry, on Thursday challenged his removal as trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) on October 23 last year. He countered assertions by two key Tata trusts that questioned his legal standing to scrutinise their governance.

Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and SDTT on October 15 questioned Mistry’s locus standi to challenge governance practices and conflicts of interest. In three rejoinders filed before the Charity Commissioner (CC), Mistry reiterated his objections to the Trusts, saying they were raised in the interest of transparency and accountability.

During a hearing, the CC asked the Tata Trusts to submit their replies to the rejoinders by December 3. Mistry also contested the cessation of trusteeship, claiming that the original deed contains no provision capping a trustee’s tenure at three years, and questioned why Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata received a benefit that was denied to him.

Challenging the validity of last year’s circular on cessation of his trusteeship, Mistry said Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh did not approve the resolution, while Jimmy N Tata did not respond.

Asking the CC to examine the validity of the resolution under which his trusteeship ceased and check on the authority and eligibility of the trustees who participated in the vote, Mistry said the office should reject the “change report”.

In the rejoinders, he reiterated that relevant clauses in Bai Hirabai explicitly mention the trustees being practising Parsis from Navsari or what was then the Bombay Presidency, and asked whether Noel Tata fulfils the criteria. In response to questions about his UAE tax residency, Mistry said Noel Tata is an Irish citizen and holds a UAE Golden Visa, and urged the CC to require all trustees to file affidavits confirming their eligibility under the Trust Deed, including adherence to the Parsi Zoroastrian faith.