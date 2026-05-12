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Mekr bets on India's manufacturing shift with ₹67 crore funding round

The company is building an integrated design and manufacturing platform for consumer appliance brands amid India's growing push for local production

merc technologies

Mekr plans to use the funding to deepen its investments in R&D, product engineering, proprietary tooling, and supplier localisation(Image: Company's Facebook)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

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Mekr Technologies, a full-stack design and manufacturing company for consumer appliances, has raised ₹67 crore in its Series A round led by Avaana Capital. Founded in 2022 by Anand Yadav and Gaurang Kuchhal, Mekr is building an integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing operating system tailored for India’s domestic appliance ecosystem.
 
Mekr plans to use the funding to deepen its investments in R&D, product engineering, proprietary tooling, and supplier localisation. Additionally, the funds will be utilised to expand manufacturing automation, enhance quality systems, and strengthen export readiness for global market expansion.
 
“We believe India is at the beginning of a major manufacturing transformation, and Mekr is building the integrated engineering and supply chain platform needed to enable this shift at scale,” said Anand Yadav, co-founder of Mekr.
 
 
By combining modular architecture with tightly integrated manufacturing workflows, the company provides end-to-end solutions spanning the full product lifecycle. Mekr has developed over 100 stock keeping units and partnered with more than 40 leading brands, including Croma, Wipro, Amazon Basics, and Flipkart, enabling faster product development for India and global markets.
 
“Our goal is to empower leading brands to drive innovation and script India’s manufacturing success story,” said Gaurang Kuchhal, co-founder of Mekr.

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Vikas Verma, partner at Avaana Capital, said platforms like Mekr, which are building globally competitive, design-first production ecosystems at scale, will strengthen India’s manufacturing and supply chain resilience and position the country as a manufacturing hub for the world.
 
Shiv Kapoor, vice-president at Titan Capital Winners Fund, said, “Mekr will be one of the pillars supporting Make in India for all electronics and appliance brands.”
 
India’s small home appliances market, estimated at over ₹40,000 crore and growing at 7–9 per cent CAGR, remains heavily import-dependent. Mekr said it is positioned to lead the transition through a unified manufacturing platform built on modular design, advanced engineering, and a localised supply ecosystem. As global supply chains continue to realign, Mekr is establishing a scalable blueprint for resilient, energy-efficient, and globally competitive appliance manufacturing from India.
 

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Topics : Make in India manufacturing Supply chain

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

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