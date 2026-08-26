Memory chips now account for nearly 50% of total device cost: Asus India VP
Memory chip costs have risen from 10-15 per cent of device prices two years ago, prompting further increases of 5-10 per cent in the October-December quarter, according to Su
Aashish Aryan
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A price increase for devices such as laptops, tablets and personal computers is unavoidable for all companies, as the cost of memory chips has risen to nearly 50 per cent of the total device cost from roughly 10-15 per cent two years ago, Arnold Su, vice-president, consumer and gaming personal computer segment, Asus India, said.
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