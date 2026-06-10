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Meta, CleanMax partner for 900 MW renewable energy capacity in India

As part of the collaboration, the companies will support the development of 837 MW of new solar and wind capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka

Meta

Meta will purchase 100 per cent of the environmental attributes from these projects | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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Meta Platforms, Inc. and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd on Wednesday announced a partnership for over 900 MW of renewable energy capacity in India.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will support the development of 837 MW of new solar and wind capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka, a statement said.

Combined with previously announced projects, the partnership now represents more than 900 MW of renewable energy capacity.

CleanMax's renewable energy projects support Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid, advance its goal of matching its electricity use with 100 per cent clean and renewable energy, and will help address Meta's value chain emissions in the region.

 

Under the partnership, CleanMax will develop and operate 837 MW of new renewable energy capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka, comprising large-scale solar and wind projects.

Meta will purchase 100 per cent of the environmental attributes from these projects, it stated.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, said in the statement, "Meta connects billions of people every day through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads while helping shape the future of digital and AI infrastructure. We are thrilled to partner with Meta."  Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta, said in the statement, "These agreements represent meaningful progress in supporting our renewable energy goals in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Metaverse Cleanmax Solar renewable enrgy

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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