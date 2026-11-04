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Meta kicks off first euro bond sale in latest test for tech sector

Facebook parent turns to global debt markets to finance rising AI infrastructure investments even as concerns emerge over the sustainability of the AI boom

Meta

Meta Platforms is tapping global debt markets to finance its expanding investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

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Meta Platforms on Wednesday kicked off its first sale of bonds denominated in euros, a lead manager memo seen by Reuters showed, with big tech firms pressing on with fundraising, even as doubts surface over the strength of the AI boom. Books for the inaugural euro multi-tranche bonds are now open, the memo said. Maturities for the bond sales range from four to 38 years, it added. The tech giant said on Tuesday it was raising $15 billion through a five-part US dollar bond offering, as the Facebook parent turns to debt markets to help finance accelerating investments in AI infrastructure.
 

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Topics : Bonds Facebook Future of AI infrastructure

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 11:24 PM IST