Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Meta is laying off hundreds of employees across multiple teams: Report

Meta is laying off hundreds of employees across multiple teams: Report

Meta had nearly 79,000 employees as of December 31, according to its annual filing

Meta

Meta(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms is laying off a few hundred people across multiple teams on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
Reuters reported earlier this month that Meta was planning sweeping layoffs that could affect 20% or more of the company's workforce and that top executives had signaled the plans to other senior leaders and told them to begin planning how to pare back.
 
Wednesday's layoffs were on a smaller scale. According to an earlier report in The Information, the cuts would affect Meta's Reality Labs division, social media teams and recruiting operations.
 
"Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they're in the best position to achieve their goals. Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted, a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
 
 
The Facebook parent is seeking to offset rising costs tied to massive investments in artificial intelligence, having forecast total expenses of $162 billion to $169 billion in 2026, and rising employee compensation as the company spends millions to hire top AI talent.
 
Meta had nearly 79,000 employees as of December 31, according to its annual filing.

More From This Section

OpenAI

OpenAI taps JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Asia Pacific operations

Raj Jain (Image: Linkedin)

Network18 appoints Raj Jain as independent director for five years

Daimler Truck innovation & development center

Daimler Truck Innovation Centre appoints Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as CEO

VInfast

VinFast mulls retail expansion in India; plans 75 outlets by end-2026

Dream11

Dream Sports sharpens focus on 11 portfolio companies after RMG ban

Topics : Metaverse layoff BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesMP Board Class 8th and 5th ResultFM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok SabhaPersonal Finance