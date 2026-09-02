Metropolis eyes Rs 2,500 cr-plus revenue in 3 years; M&A could add upside

Metropolis Healthcare is targeting revenue of more than Rs 2,500 crore over the next three years, from Rs 1,646 crore in FY26, driven primarily by organic growth as the diagnostics chain looks to increase utilisation of its expanded laboratory network and improve operating margins.

The company expects revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14-15 per cent over the next three years. Importantly, this projection does not factor in incremental revenue from future acquisitions.

“Most of it will be actually organic. If you see, the inorganic assets, whatever growth they had to add, now it is already in the base,” Executive Chairperson Ameera Shah said. “Whatever growth we are seeing in FY27 and beyond is actually all organic at this point of time that we are projecting. And obviously, if we do anything inorganic, [that will be] on top of that.”

The 14-15 per cent projected CAGR compares with a 17.6 per cent revenue CAGR between FY24 and FY26, when revenue rose from Rs 1,190 crore to Rs 1,646 crore.

The next phase of expansion will, however, be markedly different from the network build-out of recent years. Rather than rapidly adding laboratories, Metropolis intends to channel more volumes through infrastructure it has already created.

“We don't have plans to add labs rapidly in the next three-year strategy, but we will keep adding more and more centres,” Managing Director Surendran Chemmenkotil said. “These 210 labs are good enough to serve these 750 towns.”

The company has around 209 laboratories and more than 5,000 touchpoints across over 750 towns. It plans to increase its company-owned centres from around 750 to 1,000 over three years, while taking the centre-to-lab ratio from 24:1 to around 35:1.

It also plans around 100 mini-hubs — comprising 50 upgrades and 50 new builds — as it seeks to do more from each location.

Metropolis is also looking to expand beyond pathology at some of its centres by adding basic radiology and allied services.

Shah said the company would focus on services such as X-rays, ECGs, sonography and echo, along with consultations and other preventive-health offerings, rather than high-end radiology such as CT and MRI.

The move is aimed at meeting a broader set of patient needs at existing locations and improving centre productivity.

There is considerable capacity available to support this expansion.

“Out of the 210 labs, 90 labs have come in the last two to three years. So we have a huge opportunity to fill in these labs,” Chemmenkotil said.

More collection centres would bring additional workloads into the existing laboratories and improve productivity, he added.

Metropolis targets EBITDA margin of 27-28%

Better utilisation is also central to Metropolis’ margin ambitions. The company is targeting an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 27-28 per cent over the next three years, compared with 24.4 per cent in FY26.

The organic Metropolis business had an FY26 margin of 25.9 per cent, with the consolidated margin diluted by the lower profitability of acquired Core Diagnostics.

“Our aspiration is moving margin from 24.5 percent to 28 percent during this three-year journey,” Shah said.

Higher centre productivity, operating leverage and a richer mix of specialty diagnostics and preventive-health packages would contribute to the improvement. Automation and digitisation would also allow volumes to increase without a corresponding addition of resources, she said.

Specialty diagnostics, which accounted for 40 per cent of revenue in Q1FY27, is targeted to rise to around 45 per cent over three years.

TruHealth, its preventive-health offering, is targeted to increase from 18 per cent to over 25 per cent of revenue over the same period.

Another margin lever is Core Diagnostics, whose EBITDA margin has already moved from minus 2 per cent to high single digits within four quarters.

Metropolis expects Core’s margin to reach 20 per cent-plus by year three, moving towards company-level profitability.

In Q1FY27, Metropolis reported revenue of Rs 450 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year, ahead of its 14-15 per cent full-year growth guidance.

EBITDA margin stood at 25.2 per cent, up 210 basis points year-on-year.

Tier III revenue grew around 25 per cent during the quarter, compared with 14 per cent in Tier II and 11 per cent in Tier I markets, while rural centres grew 36 per cent.