MINI starts India production of Countryman C, prices SUV at ₹47.5 lakh
Locally manufactured SUV becomes the most affordable Countryman in India and strengthens MINI's domestic portfolio
BS Reporter Chennai
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British premium automobile brand MINI has commenced local manufacturing of the all-new Countryman C at BMW Group’s Chennai plant and launched the model in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹47.5 lakh.
The locally manufactured Countryman C becomes the most affordable variant in the Countryman range available in India and the second most affordable MINI model after the MINI Cooper, which is priced at ₹44.5 lakh.
“We are thrilled that this car will now be made in India, strategically strengthening the portfolio and offering an absolutely great value proposition. MINI is a highly aspirational brand for modern, urban Indian luxury customers. The Countryman C is tailor-made for individuals who demand robust utility and everyday versatility, but still want to make a distinct, expressive statement,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India.
The all-new MINI Countryman C will be available in five exterior colours — British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Chili Red and Slate Blue.
“The all-new MINI Countryman C is definitively ‘a new kind of BIG’. It beautifully evolves the traditional MINI silhouette into a commanding SUV with a bold look and a highly practical cabin tailored for family adventures, all while remaining entirely true to our iconic go-kart feeling,” Brar added.
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The SUV comes equipped with advanced driver assistance features including cruise control, Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera, and Comfort Access, which automatically locks and unlocks the vehicle when it detects the key within a range of 1.5 metres.
The model is offered with a standard warranty of two years with unlimited kilometres.
The design features wider wheel arches, an octagonal front grille, LED headlamps and tail lamps, short overhangs and a sculpted bonnet. MINI said the SUV offers best-in-segment height and ground clearance, reinforcing its road presence.
Inside, the vehicle features a 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen display, which serves as the MINI Interaction Unit. The cabin adopts a minimalist design with vertically arranged air vents and door handles. The Countryman C also gets electronically adjustable JCW sports seats finished in Vescin Vintage Brown upholstery, while the driver’s seat comes with a massage function.
Rear seats can recline by up to 25 degrees and slide up to 130 mm to enhance passenger comfort and cargo flexibility. The SUV offers a boot space of 505 litres, which can be expanded to 1,450 litres by folding down the rear seats.
BMW Group India said the local production of the Countryman C is aimed at strengthening MINI’s presence in the country’s premium compact SUV segment while improving accessibility for Indian customers.
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Topics : manufacturing BMW Made in India
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 8:25 PM IST