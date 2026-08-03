MMT looking at fungibility options post India IPO: Co-Founder Magow

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip (MMT) Ltd may look at American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or an inverted structure following its initial public offering (IPO) in India to enable shareholders to move seamlessly across the US and Indian capital markets, a top company executive said.

“The first important event is for the IPO to go through and then we kind of start looking at it post that. And clearly, a few options that are kind of available — one of the options is to kind of look at a potential ADR or maybe say there are also options here in an inverting of the structure or a merger of the structure, whether through the NCLT route or the RBI route,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, while responding to analysts' questions during the company’s earnings call.

He added that while India does not have a dual-listing structure, the company intends to continue engaging on the issue or move to a structure that comes as close to it as possible within the regulatory framework.

“The underlying objective remains the same — if we can facilitate our investors to participate between the two listed options in a much more seamless manner without having to exit one to get into the other. So that's the broader thought process,” he added.

The company’s India unit pre-filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on a confidential basis on July 17 for an IPO. MMT listed in the US in 2010. According to sources, the company may look to raise up to $1 billion through the India listing.

Magow was speaking to analysts after the results for the quarter ended June 2026, in which India’s largest online travel platform reported a 64 per cent decline in profit to $9.1 million from $25.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue grew 6.2 per cent to $285 million in the quarter ended June 2026 from $268 million in Q1FY26. Adjusted operating profit rose 8.6 per cent to $51.4 million from $47.3 million a year earlier.

Management cited multiple macroeconomic headwinds, including the West Asia conflict, subdued international outbound travel from India and the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar by more than 10 per cent year-on-year.

“Higher fuel cost and ATF (air turbine fuel) prices translated into elevated airfares, affecting westbound international travel as well as price-sensitive domestic air demand to an extent. Higher ATF costs also affected the profitability of airlines, leading to short-term capacity cuts,” said Magow.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7 per cent year-on-year to $55 million in Q1FY27. Finance costs, however, increased sharply to $28.3 million in Q1FY27 from $4 million in the corresponding quarter last year, primarily because of a $23.4 million increase in interest expense on financial liabilities measured at amortised cost related to its convertible senior notes due in 2030.

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 14.2 per cent from Q4FY26 to Q1FY27. During the same period, profit declined from $24 million in Q4FY26 to $9.1 million in Q1FY27. Revenue from air travel fell 5.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while revenue from hotel bookings and bus bookings grew more than 20 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue from air ticketing declined 7.5 per cent, while bus ticketing revenue rose 15.9 per cent to $44.9 million in Q1FY27. Hotels and packages remained the largest revenue contributor at $151 million, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

“Our functional and operating currency is INR, but we report in USD. As the rupee depreciated significantly against the US dollar during the quarter compared with the same quarter last year, our reported year-on-year growth numbers appear much lower than the actual growth. This is largely translation-related and has no bearing on the operations of the company,” said Dipak Bohra, group chief financial officer.