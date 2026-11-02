MobiKwik aims to double lending revenue share to 50%, says CEO Bipin Singh

Fintech firm MobiKwik wants lending to make up about half of its total revenue, up from 25-30 per cent now, co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Bipin Preet Singh told Business Standard.

Singh said the company expects disbursements to touch ₹1,500-2,000 crore per quarter over the next six to eight quarters. The Gurugram-based company saw ₹1,082.6 crore in disbursements in the quarter ended September (Q2FY27), growing 34 per cent from ₹807.1 crore in Q2FY26.

“We still expect that the lending business should at least go and become 50 per cent of the top line. This business can easily become Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore per quarter (in disbursements) over the next six to eight quarters and if you are able to maintain the take rate, it will have a meaningful kind of impact on our bottom line,” he said.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11.83 crore for Q2FY27, a swing from a net loss of ₹28.62 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit rose 55.4 per cent from ₹7.62 crore in Q1FY27.

Revenue from operations grew 9.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹295.70 crore from ₹270.21 crore in Q2FY26. Sequentially, revenue rose 5.1 per cent from ₹281.48 crore. Total income increased 8.4 per cent YoY to ₹302.76 crore in Q2FY27.

In Q2FY27, the company earned ₹2,087.9 crore in revenue from payments and ₹869.1 crore from financial services.

Total expenses declined 2.0 per cent YoY to ₹280.08 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹285.70 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, total expenses rose 2.5 per cent from ₹273.38 crore in Q1FY27.

Payment processing charges fell 10.8 per cent to ₹119.47 crore in Q2FY27, and lending operational expenses dropped to ₹1.52 crore from ₹12.78 crore in Q2FY26. Employee benefits expense, however, jumped 59.0 per cent to ₹56.19 crore.

As of Q2FY27, MobiKwik had 11 lending partners. The company received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in April.

Shares of MobiKwik closed 5.6 per cent higher at ₹225.7 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

MobiKwik had 196.3 million registered users and 5.1 registered merchants as of Q2FY27.