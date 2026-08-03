MobiKwik bets on AI to boost loan disbursals by ₹300 crore a quarter

AI models are expected to identify where users drop off in the lending journey, enabling the company to re-engage them with tailored loan offers, Upasana Taku, co-founder, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) of MobiKwik, told Business Standard.

“We have identified almost 96 million of our users for whom we have enough information to offer some form of loan. We have deployed one or two models on that data, based on which we are able to segment them and offer different loan products. Put together, we are expecting to generate at least ₹300 crore of additional disbursals every quarter,” Taku said.

She added that the strategy was to focus on two growth vectors within the company’s lending business: using an AI engine to reduce drop-offs and converting passive users into active borrowers.

In April, the banking regulator approved the company’s application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, enabling the launch of its lending arm, MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited (MFSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary.

MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.61 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), compared with a loss of ₹41.92 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, the Gurugram-based company’s net profit grew 73.72 per cent from ₹4.38 crore in Q4FY26.

The company said Q1FY27 was its third consecutive profitable quarter. MobiKwik was listed on the stock exchanges in December 2024.

Revenue from operations grew 3.72 per cent to ₹281.41 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹271.36 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, it declined 2.5 per cent from ₹288.71 crore in Q4FY26.

The company earned ₹7.6 crore in other income in Q1FY27, compared with ₹10.2 crore in Q1FY26. Other income refers to income earned from activities outside a company's core business operations, such as interest income, investment gains and one-time receipts.

MobiKwik reduced its expenses on a YoY basis. Total expenditure declined 12.6 per cent to ₹273.37 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹312.81 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, it fell about 1.8 per cent from ₹278.62 crore in Q4FY26.

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 50 per cent to ₹58,700 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹39,200 crore in Q1FY26.