MobiKwik gets RBI nod for offline payment aggregator licence expansion

Fintech firm MobiKwik on Tuesday said it had received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator-Physical (PA-P) licence.

The company said it had identified small businesses, oil and gas outlets, and organised retail as three focus areas over the next two years with an aim to expand its market share across these sectors.

MobiKwik plans to further scale deployments of soundboxes and electronic data capture (EDC) machines as it targets tenfold growth in its merchant business by 2027-28 (FY28).

“This PA-P approval strengthens our ability to scale merchant payments infrastructure across the country and sets us up for 10x growth in merchant business by FY28. We are grateful to the RBI for the approval and reposing its faith in us,” said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), MobiKwik.