MobiKwik shareholders approve hiving off lending biz to wholly owned arm

Fintech firm MobiKwik on Monday said it has received shareholders' approval to transfer its lending services business to another wholly owned subsidiary.

The shareholders have also approved changes in the objects and terms of utilisation of the IPO proceeds, including an extension to the time limit for their use.

" MobiKwik received shareholder approval to transfer its Lending Services Provider business to a wholly owned subsidiary and to amend its IPO objects. These key resolutions were passed through a remote e-voting postal ballot, which concluded on July 2, 2026. This approval now enables us to transfer the business on a slump sale basis to MobiKwik Distribution Services Private Limited," MobiKwik, Co-founder, CFO and ED, Upasana Taku said in the letter.

The company has already received NBFC license approval from the RBI.