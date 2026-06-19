More companies see debt instruments downgraded as financial stress rises

Around 18.49 per cent of instruments saw a downgrade in May, shows data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). It was 15.32 per cent in April, and less than 10 per cent in January. The US and Israel attacked Iran in February. The conflict led to higher energy prices and affected trade. The US signalled the end of the conflict in June but companies have been hurting due to these geopolitical tensions, the effects of which are expected to linger. The downgrades in May likely reflect the worsening situation as the conflict entered its third month.

These financial instruments are typically bonds that companies issue to raise money for business purposes. Firms sell bonds to investors who are paid interest on a regular basis from the company’s business earnings. Specialised agencies provide information on the likelihood of companies’ ability to repay such borrowings through a system of ratings signifying their financial strength. A downgrade signals an erosion in their ability to pay back the money raised. The provisional CMIE data for May has information on 8,381 instruments. Around 1,550 of them were downgraded.

“Supply costs have risen because of the war,” said independent market expert Dwijendra Srivastava. Companies which do not have pricing power are unable to pass on the increased costs to customers, straining their financials. This situation may well improve with an end to the conflict but there are also domestic headwinds. The El-Nino weather phenomenon may affect rainfall and risks potential rural distress. The possibility of job losses due to artificial intelligence (AI) may also affect demand. That said, the end of the Iran conflict may provide relief for the time being, though supply issues may take some months to normalise, according to Srivastava.

There has also been an increase in the share of instruments placed on ratings watch. This reflects instruments which are considered likely to see a change in their existing rating. The share of such instruments has risen to 2.49 per cent, the highest in the data going back 60 months. The share of upgrades was at a 12-month low of 4.36 per cent.

Rating agencies had earlier warned of potential fallout from the Iran conflict.

“The West Asia conflict… would increase cost pressures and necessitate realignment of supply chains for India Inc. Amid this, India Inc’s credit quality outlook for 2026-27 (FY27) is stable but cautious,” according to an April 1, 2026 note from Crisil.

“India’s external vulnerability remains elevated due to its import dependence, with around 45 per cent of the import basket comprising oil & gas, gold, diamond, and fertilisers. This dependence is further accentuated by high regional concentration, with a significant share of these imports sourced from West Asia. Beyond energy and fertilisers, spillover risks arise through trade and remittances as the region accounts for nearly 15 per cent of India’s exports and around one-third of inward remittances,” according to a note from Icra on the same day.

Both emphasised that balance sheets had improved in recent years.