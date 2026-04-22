Mother Dairy eyes ₹24,000 crore topline in FY27 amid expansion push

“While we started off in Delhi, our salience beyond this geography is 37 per cent now. We hope to increase that to 43-45 per cent and establish ourselves as a true national player in the coming year,” Jayatheertha Chary, chairman and managing director, Mother Dairy, told Business Standard.

Chary, who has taken over as the new CMD, has outlined a shift from regional to national as one of his core focus areas going forward. This will include new areas such as Bihar and some regions in Andhra Pradesh.

“We plan to enhance our brand equity and work on technological integration to drive growth. We saw a 17 per cent increase to Rs 20,300 crore in FY26 and hope to grow by over 20 per cent, also helped by a strong summer season,” Chary added.

The company is also working towards increasing its milk production capacity to 70,000 lakh litres a day with two new plants in Bihar and one in Uttarakhand, which will be operational within three months. The dairy has also taken over three plants in Uttar Pradesh to increase capacity from 60,000 lakh litres a day currently.

It is also setting up a new french fry processing plant and a mango processing plant.

Speaking about exports, Chary said the company hopes to see growth of 20-25 per cent in the segment as it expands beyond Dubai into other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Southeast Asia with products such as UHT milk, skimmed milk powder, and fruit pulp.

“We also plan to start exporting products to the US by the end of this year,” Chary added.

Speaking about commodity prices, Chary said prices of milk have risen due to seasonality and rising input costs for farmers. Packaging costs are also rising due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia.