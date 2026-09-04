Moustache appoints PwC to raise ₹30-35 crore from family offices

Jaipur-headquartered hospitality chain India Hostels Pvt Ltd, which operates under the Moustache brand, has mandated PwC to raise Rs 30-35 crore over the next four to five months, as it moves to fund an expansion drive and works towards a market listing beyond 2030.

The consultancy has begun preparing the information memorandum and financial documents for the round, and the company expects to start roadshows within the next month or two, co-founders Abhishek Khandelwal and Deepak Agarwal told Business Standard in an interaction. The company will first tap family offices and turn to institutional investors only once it has shown stronger revenue traction, they said, adding that a listing would provide the eventual exit for these investors and therefore was the logical next step in the coming years.

"We will start going out to investors in a month or two. We will approach family offices first and then institutional investors," Khandelwal said.

The company is currently in talks over roughly 15 new property proposals and hopes to close four to five of them before it approaches the market.

Founded in 2016 by Khandelwal and Agarwal, both chartered accountants who returned to India after stints with multinationals abroad, Moustache pivoted to becoming a mid-tier boutique-format chain with Moustache Select in 2025, and a luxury vertical, Moustache Luxuria, in 2021. It now runs 19 hostels, 10 Select properties and six Luxuria properties, and is targeting nearly 100 properties by the end of next year and 200 properties by 2030.

That expansion will come with a strategic change in the revenue mix.

Hostels, which contribute about 30 per cent of revenue today, are expected to shrink to a 5-10 per cent share by 2030, even as the company continues to operate them largely through franchise arrangements in smaller towns. Select, launched only last year but already accounting for 40 per cent of revenue, is expected to be the primary growth driver, rising to around 60 per cent of the top line by 2030, with Luxuria making up the rest.

"We are focusing more on Luxuria and Select segments," Agarwal said, pointing out that a hostel's annual revenue tops out at Rs 2.5-3 crore, while a Select property can already generate Rs 6-8 crore and is expected to scale to Rs 10-15 crore as the portfolio matures.

The company closed FY26 with revenue of about Rs 38-39 crore and expects to roughly double that to Rs 75 crore in FY27, aided by a clutch of new properties opening through the year. It is targeting Rs 700-800 crore in revenue by 2030.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR), currently averaging Rs 6,000-7,000 across formats — from Rs 2,000-3,000 for hostels to Rs 15,000-25,000 for Luxuria — is expected to cross Rs 10,000 as the mix tilts towards the higher-end formats.

Alongside the capital raise, Moustache is building in-house technology to automate guest-facing processes such as payments, check-in, check-out and document collection, while retaining a human interface for hospitality itself. An early prototype is expected to be ready by December.

Khandelwal said the effort is aimed at trimming headcount-linked costs in front-desk roles and roles such as general managers, assistant general managers and storekeepers by as much as 80 per cent in some cost buckets, even as the company continues to add properties and headcount in absolute terms. The company currently employs 480-500 people.

The ratio of staff to properties is expected to fall substantially once the automation is rolled out. However, total employee numbers will keep rising as the company undertakes expansion, adding to its property count.