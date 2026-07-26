Mphasis says clients more 'amenable' to outcome pricing amid AI-led deals

Mid-cap IT services firm Mphasis said clients are becoming more amenable to paying for outcome-based contracts rather than only time-and-material contracts as artificial intelligence (AI)-led deals grow in number, focusing on higher productivity, efficiency gains, and topline improvement.

“In the traditional buying pattern cycle, it is not easy to get clients to move to an outcome because it's not easily definable. They're not used to buying that way. But in some of these business outcome cases, it's a little bit more amenable, because the traditional buyer is not the sourcing guy or the IT sourcing guy but the business guy,” Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, told Business Standard in an interaction after the company’s first-quarter results.

When asked how steadily outcome-based pricing is expected to increase, he said the next couple of quarters will give a better sense of how this pans out. “But the direction of travel is very clear, even from clients. If possible, I'd like to pay for an outcome and not for the capacity of the input or the output.”

In May this year, Mphasis launched its platform, Mphasis Tria, which will operate entirely on outcome-based pricing. Rakesh had said at a media briefing then that FY27 will be the foundational year as the firm starts rolling this out to clients. From FY28, it will look for an annual recurring revenue stream.

Time-and-material contracts now make up 46.5 per cent of the company’s projects as of June 30, down from 72 per cent at the end of March 2020. Fixed-price projects contribute 44.3 per cent, up from 28 per cent in the same comparable period. Transaction-based projects now account for 9.2 per cent, usually fluctuating between 8 per cent and 13 per cent.

Outcome pricing is a step ahead of output pricing, which includes, for example, driving down costs, lowering exception-handling time, or even achieving certain accuracy levels across all transactions processed.

“Now, if it takes me 100 or 10 people to deliver it, we're independent of that. So if I'm measuring the outcome and I'm able to drive the outcome, we are trying to construct those commercial constructs,” added Rakesh.

His comments mirror those of others. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh also said clients have a stronger interest in such pricing, but it has not become a large part of the company’s business. “There is definitely more discussions on it and when the investment needs are heavy for transformation, it become more part of that discussion. It is not that we are shifting massively to it,” he said last week.

Mphasis’ total contract value (TCV) wins for the quarter stood at $461 million, up 13 per cent sequentially but down 39 per cent year-on-year as the company had won some large deals in the year-ago period. Of these, 63 per cent were AI-led wins.

AI-led wins, Mphasis said, are not just about cost savings but concrete improvements. “Even if you give them the benefit financially, the conversation very quickly pivots to can you tell me how you're going to deliver it? It's okay if you are giving me a 20-30 per cent savings, but am I going to reduce my cyber incidents by 50 per cent or ticket volumes by 50 per cent.”

In the first quarter, the company’s net profit rose 10.8 per cent to Rs 4,895 million, while revenue increased 17.5 per cent to Rs 43,841 million, driven by the banking, financial services and insurance businesses, which grew 8.5 per cent and 17.6 per cent, respectively, in constant currency. Operating margin declined by 50 basis points to 14.8 per cent.

Outcome-based contracts still make up a small portion of IT services companies’ revenue, with almost all revenue still skewed towards traditional time-and-material and fixed-price contracts. Most companies are yet to share the break-up of these contracts but say that some AI deals are based on outcomes even as they try to build a model around this pricing strategy.