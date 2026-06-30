Mediterranean Shipping Company to invest $1.4 bn in Adani's Vizhinjam port

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, through its terminal arm Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), has entered into a definitive agreement with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) for around $1.4 billion.

The deal values AVPPL at $2.85 billion, APSEZ said in a statement on Tuesday. The company described the strategic collaboration as the single-largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure. AVPPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of APSEZ.

The transaction is subject to customary approvals, including regulatory clearances.

“Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transhipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operations,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

APSEZ said the partnership with MSC Group will deliver significant advantages, including enhanced volume visibility and accelerated ramp-up ahead of schedule, driven by additional cargo volumes, a higher share of Bangladesh cargo currently dependent on competing Southeast Asian transhipment hubs, a stronger presence on East Africa trade routes, and higher relay cargo volumes.

Built at a cost of around ₹8,867 crore, Vizhinjam port has a capacity of 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is undergoing expansion that will increase capacity 3.5 times to 5.7 million TEUs by December 2028.

In January 2026, APSEZ announced an investment of ₹16,000 crore for the second phase of the port's expansion, part of the Adani Group's cumulative ₹30,000 crore investment commitment in Kerala.

TiL is one of the world's largest container terminal operators and is part of the MSC Group. It has a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents, with throughput exceeding 70 million TEUs a year.

In December 2025, TiL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), proposing to invest an estimated Rs 20,000 crore in the construction of the Vadhvan Port Project.

Commissioned in December 2024, Vizhinjam is India's first deep-draft, fully automated mega transhipment port. It is located 10 nautical miles from the East-West shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East.

In its first year of operations, the port handled 1.3 million TEUs and 615 vessels, becoming the fastest Indian port to cross the one million TEU milestone. Within 18 months, it surpassed 2 million TEUs and handled more than 950 vessels. The port has also handled more than 70 ultra large container vessels (ULCVs), the highest among Indian ports.