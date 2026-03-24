Maruti Suzuki India to establish first phase of Khoraj plant by 2029

Maruti Suzuki India ( MSIL) on Tuesday announced its board has approved the first phase of a new manufacturing plant in Khoraj, Gujarat, which will establish a capacity of 250,000 units per annum by 2029 at a cost of Rs 10,189 crore.

The upcoming plant in Khoraj is MSIL’s fifth facility, following those in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda and Hansalpur. The existing four plants can produce 2.6 million units per annum and their capacity is “fully utilised”, the company said.

In a notice to the BSE, MSIL said that an investment of Rs 10,189 crore would be used for establishing the first phase of the Khoraj plant, and some “common infrastructure and facilities” for future plants.

India’s largest carmaker had in January 2024 announced that it would set up a new car manufacturing plant in Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 1 million units and an investment cost of about Rs 35,000 crore. In January 2025, MSIL said it had zeroed in on the Khoraj industrial estate in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to establish the plant.

MSIL plans to secure a production capacity of about 4 million units in India by 2030–31 to prepare for future expansion of the automobile market. The expansion of the Kharkhoda plant as well as the Hansalpur plant, and the new plant at Khoraj will help the company achieve the 4-million-unit milestone.

MSIL is also currently establishing a new production line at the Hansalpur plant, Gujarat, at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore to increase its manufacturing capacity from 750,000 units to one million units. The new line will start operations from 2026–27. The company is also establishing a battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur at an investment cost of about Rs 7,300 crore.