MTNL to sell Powai property to I-T Dept for ₹891.53 cr amid debt burden

State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Thursday said its board has approved the sale of its property at Powai, Mumbai, to the Income Tax Department for ₹891.53 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The property, located at Plot-C, Technology Street, Powai, has a land area of 20,895.60 square metres. The sale will be carried out through a government-to-government (G2G) transfer or direct sale.

The transaction is subject to the formal acceptance of the Income Tax Department and is based on Presidential Approval and Alternative Mechanism (AM) approval, MTNL said.

The sale comes as MTNL continues to face financial struggles and is monetising its non-core assets. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in July said that the state-owned company had total liabilities of around ₹40,008.52 crore in FY26, while its non-core assets were valued at around ₹50,000 crore. The government has identified asset monetisation as one of the measures to help MTNL meet its liabilities.

MTNL's losses also rose to around ₹3,101 crore in FY26 from ₹2,616 crore in FY22, while its total income fell to ₹1,469 crore from ₹1,696 crore over the same period, Scindia said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha in July.

Furthermore, an Economic Times report last week stated that MTNL has started servicing some interest on its ₹24,071 crore outstanding sovereign guarantee bonds from its own funds following asset monetisation, in a bid to reduce dependence on government support.