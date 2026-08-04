Mumbai-based Mintoak acquires ICC Loyalty to deepen presence in West Asia

Financial technology platform Mintoak on Tuesday acquired Dubai-based loyalty technology company ICC Loyalty for an undisclosed amount as the firm looks to deepen its presence in the West Asian market.

ICC Loyalty provides rewards technology to 34 banks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Its technology stack enables banks to manage credit card rewards, including offers and redemption, and analyse customer spending, opening up an issuing-side use case for Mumbai-based Mintoak.

The combined business generates over $30 million in annual revenue, with a profitability margin exceeding 30 per cent, the company said in a statement.

“Equally important was the consideration that we've been trying to penetrate the Middle Eastern markets for quite some time. Banks like our platform, but just the thought of onboarding a new supplier takes 18 to 24 months. Now with ICC, we have access to the 34 clients. That's a position of strength for us,” Raman Khanduja, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mintoak, told Business Standard.

He explained that the company was financing the transaction from its own balance sheet, with a “small portion of debt”.

The acquisition enables the company to offer capabilities across acquiring and issuing.

In fintech parlance, acquiring refers to enabling merchants to accept payments, while issuing involves enabling banks or fintechs to issue payment cards and other payment instruments to customers.

Amit Narang, co-founder and CEO of ICC Loyalty, said he, along with his team, would continue to work with the combined business following the acquisition.

“We get an opportunity now to give the acquiring stack along with the issuing stack to the clients. There is more stickiness for the clients,” said Narang.

Following the acquisition, Mintoak now partners with more than 50 banks across over 20 countries, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI Payments in India, Emirates Islamic and RAKBANK in the Middle East, and Absa Bank in Africa.

Backed by investors such as PayPal Ventures, British International Investment, Pravega Ventures, HDFC Bank and Z3Partners, its platform supports over 5 million merchants and 11 million customers while powering more than $93 billion in annual payment volume.