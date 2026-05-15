Mumbai Charity Commissioner steps in to stop Tata Trusts meeting

Following an order from the Commissioner late evening on Friday stating that an inspection will be conducted to examine the alleged violations related to perpetual trusteeship and that meetings of the Ratan Tata Trust (one of the two major shareholders of Tata Trusts) stand invalid, Tata Trusts sent out a message to the trustees deferring the board meeting till further intimation.

If the inspection concludes violation of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Amendment Ordinance, two of the three perpetual trustees at Ratan Tata Trust will have to step down and their trusteeship will have to be renewed for a set tenure through voting of trustees. The three perpetual trustees are Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata (Ratan Tata’s brother) and Jehangir HC Jehangir. Typically, the last in, first out laws apply, implying that Jimmy Tata as the oldest perpetual trustee is likely to be retained while Noel Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir may have to step down, a lawyer who’s tracking the case said.

The Mumbai Charity Commissioner’s order to stop the May 16 meeting, thereby halting the review of nominee directors on Tata Sons board, assumes significance as Tata Trusts, which holds 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, had decided to review nominee directors at Tata Sons in the May 16 meeting. According to people in the know, the meeting could have resulted in Tata Trusts vice-chairman and industrialist Venu Srinivasan being evicted as nominee director of Tata Sons, leaving only Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata as the nominee director. Significantly, nominee directors have veto powers on several matters including appointment and dismissal of top executives of the Tata Group.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran’s second five-year term ends in February 2027. In the previous Tata Sons board meeting in February 2026, his third term was discussed, but no decision was taken after Noel Tata raised issues linked to the performance of several Tata entities.

In an order to the board of trustees, that was reviewed by Business Standard, Mumbai Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti said: ‘’Initiate an immediate inquiry into the composition of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan TATA Trust.’’ The other directions include compliance with the mandatory conditions in Section 30A(2) by reducing the number of perpetual trustees to not more than one-fourth of the total strength. In the case of Ratan Tata Trust, there can only be one perpetual trustees in a board of six. The Commissioner’s office has said that action could include removal of excess perpetual trustees or/and appointment of trustees as per law.