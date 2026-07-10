Mumbai Metro One signs NARCL restructuring pact, clears insolvency hurdle

Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has signed a debt restructuring agreement with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), reducing the metro operator's debt by over ₹1,100 crore and paving the way for the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the restructuring agreement, executed on July 9, covers MMOPL's entire financial obligations towards NARCL amounting to ₹2,771.32 crore. The debt reduction of over ₹1,100 crore is based on the outstanding dues as of March 31, 2026.

MMOPL, a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure, which holds a 74 per cent stake, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns the remaining 26 per cent, operates the 11.4-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line 1. Its ridership hovers around 500,000 passengers every day.