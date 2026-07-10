Mumbai Metro One signs NARCL restructuring pact, clears insolvency hurdle
The Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary has signed a debt restructuring agreement with NARCL, reducing its debt by over Rs 1,100 crore and paving the way for the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings
Prachi Pisal
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Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has signed a debt restructuring agreement with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), reducing the metro operator's debt by over ₹1,100 crore and paving the way for the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company.
According to the company's stock exchange filing, the restructuring agreement, executed on July 9, covers MMOPL's entire financial obligations towards NARCL amounting to ₹2,771.32 crore. The debt reduction of over ₹1,100 crore is based on the outstanding dues as of March 31, 2026.
MMOPL, a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure, which holds a 74 per cent stake, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns the remaining 26 per cent, operates the 11.4-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line 1. Its ridership hovers around 500,000 passengers every day.
The company said the agreement would also result in the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings initiated against MMOPL, strengthening the metro operator's financial position and enabling it to continue operating and maintaining the corridor without disruption.
As part of the restructuring, NARCL will have the right to nominate one director to MMOPL's board. A monitoring committee comprising representatives of the lender and the metro company will oversee the implementation of the restructuring plan. The agreement also contains customary lender protections, including restrictions on certain corporate actions without prior approval.
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Reliance Infrastructure said the debt restructuring marks a significant milestone in resolving MMOPL's debt burden and reinforcing the long-term operational sustainability of Mumbai's first metro corridor, which carries more than 500,000 commuters daily.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:57 PM IST