Must have tariff hikes at the right time: Airtel MD & CEO Shashwat Sharma

How do you assess competition in this sector right now?

We are a company that has been born out of competition. We welcome competition. I think now it's increasingly clear that in half the country, it’s a three-player game, and it's good for India that we have three operators which are becoming healthy and can compete.

Does that make the case for the next round of tariff hikes sooner rather than later?

Everybody is speculating on this, what it would look like.

I feel we must have the right tariff hikes at the right time. I feel there are enough people in this country who are paying enough for just basic services, and there are a lot of people using very high-end services and consuming a lot of data who need to pay a little bit more. And if we are able to correct that (pricing architecture), that’s the real outcome.

How critical is (the availability of) satellite broadband services right now when the entire country is almost covered? Is it even required?

In my view, it's an augmenting strategy.

There are many questions right now on satellite. So, how it comes, what form it takes will answer that question better. I think there could be fringes or very, very edge cases deep in the mountains or deep in the sea where satellite connectivity might be needed. I think India must have all three. I see a future where terrestrial networks, fiber, wireless, and satellite coexist. But the frameworks and how this has to come about are still unclear, so very early to comment.

Can you give us a peek into how the investment cycle is going to look like for data centres?

We’ve clearly stated in the public domain that we are building out a 1 gigawatt (Gw) capacity at Nxtra over, give or take, the next four years.

We have all the resources, we've got the power, we'll build that out, and we'll build a very strong offering on top with cloud across. So, that is very clearly the pace and scale at which we are building this out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had said that fraud management needs a global framework. Since Airtel has already pioneered this, will combining it with the data capacity you are creating make for an even better customer proposition?

The way to look at the digital stack is you have data centre at the bottom, you’ve got cloud, you’ve got platforms and services on top. For me, this is the application layer.