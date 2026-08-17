Muthoot Microfin targets 40% non-JLG share as funding costs decline

Muthoot Microfin expects its cost of funds to fall below 10 per cent following its upgrade to AA-, while accelerating its shift towards non-joint liability group (JLG) lending, with the segment targeted to account for 40 per cent of its portfolio in two years, Sadaf Sayeed, MD & CEO, said in an interaction with Business Standard.

The microfinance lender expects its cost of funds to decline to 9.75-9.8 per cent from 10.13 per cent currently, with the rating upgrade expected to reduce its cost of funds by 25-30 basis points.

“We anticipate at least a 25 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in our cost of fund because of this rating upgrade. And we are at around 10.13 per cent. We anticipate that we should be in singles closer to 9.75 to 9.8 per cent in terms of our overall cost of fund,” Sayeed said.

The lender has already achieved its earlier target of a 75:25 ratio between JLG and non-JLG loans and has revised its near-term guidance to 70:30. It plans to increase the share of non-JLG loans to 40 per cent in two years.

“Currently we are at 24 per cent non-JLG, 76 per cent JLG. The target for us for this year was to have a 75-25 ratio which already I think we have achieved. So, we are revising the guidance to 70-30. And in 2 years our plan is to be around at 60-40, 60 per cent being JLG and 40 per cent being non-JLG,” he said.

As part of its expansion of non-JLG lending, Muthoot Microfin is scaling up its loan-against-property (LAP) and gold loan businesses. Its LAP portfolio stood at around ₹72 crore, while its gold loan portfolio was around ₹350 crore.

The lender is disbursing nearly ₹100 crore in gold loans every month and plans to disburse around ₹1,200 crore during the year, taking the portfolio to around ₹500 crore.

“Gold loan is what is taking off really well. We are disbursing almost 100 crores every month. So, already the gold loan portfolio has reached around 350 crores,” Sayeed said.

The lender’s overall collections have improved to around 98 per cent, Sayeed said. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have the lowest delinquencies, while Karnataka has also shown improvement following challenges related to legislation introduced in December 2025. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are showing signs of recovery, he said.

Muthoot Microfin has entered Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam and plans to deepen its presence in these states. It may also explore additional northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The lender is also evaluating overseas borrowing but is waiting for currency and hedging costs to stabilise.

“We have in the past also done ECB borrowing. But right now because of the fluctuation in currency and the hedging was being very high, we are just waiting and watching,” Sayeed said.

On co-lending, Sayeed said the company’s business with partners, which was earlier at ₹500-600 crore, had declined following new guidelines. With system modifications completed, the company expects the business to scale up to at least ₹1,000 crore.

“We are looking at least ₹1,000 crore in that co-lending space,” he said.

Around 50 per cent of the company’s borrowings are in term loans from banks and around 20 per cent through structured products, including pass-through certificates (PTCs) and direct assignment. The lender is borrowing at around 8.1-8.2 per cent in the PTC market.

Muthoot Microfin’s assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹14,457 crore as of June 30, 2026, registering 18 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent sequential growth, supported by continued expansion of its loan book. The lender reported a net profit of ₹81.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹6.18 crore in the year-ago period.