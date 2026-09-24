Myntra creates 26,000 seasonal jobs ahead of Big Fashion Festival

Online fashion retailer Myntra said it has created over 26,000 seasonal employment opportunities ahead of its Big Fashion Festival in October, more than double the seasonal workforce from last year. Of these, over 350 roles are designated for differently abled individuals, and women will account for 30 per cent of the fulfilment centre workforce. The opportunities span fulfilment, last-mile delivery and customer service, as Myntra scales its operations to serve millions of shoppers during one of India's most anticipated fashion and lifestyle events.

"As we scale our seasonal workforce this year, in addition to creating employment and income opportunities, we remain committed to ensuring our people feel supported, recognised, and truly part of the celebration,” said Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra. “From recognising everyday champions to creating opportunities for women and differently abled individuals, we want to build an environment where people can bring their best through the Big Fashion Festival."

The seasonal workforce will come from across India, including Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, working across Myntra's five fulfilment centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bilaspur and Binola. Operations span sorting, grading and packing, with 8,000 delivery partners and 2,700 customer-service roles rounding out the seasonal team.

Myntra has put in place a set of recognition and engagement initiatives to support its workforce through the high-intensity festive period. Daily performance-based SPOT Rewards and Recognition, team challenges and other moments of celebration are planned across all centres. At the Binola fulfilment centre, ‘She Warrior’, a pitch competition celebrating female-led innovation, recognises the best ideas from women on the floor, with winners receiving recognition.

Speed remains central to the festive experience. With additional workforce across fulfilment, last-mile delivery and customer service, Myntra said it is strengthening its capacity to deliver faster during the Big Fashion Festival, including through M-Express, which enables deliveries within 24 to 48 hours in eligible locations.

India is likely to create 200,000-250,000 seasonal and gig jobs during the July-December period of 2026, with festive hiring expected to grow 15-20 per cent, according to a report by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services.