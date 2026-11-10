myTVS plans West Asia foray by April 2027, eyes global expansion

This can be seen as a push to take myTVS' integrated, technology-led aftermarket platform into overseas markets. This also comes a month after TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL), the owner of the myTVS brand, announced that it had raised ₹425 crore in a Series D funding round led by CE-Invests, the strategic investment arm of Crescent Enterprises.

"The West Asia launch should happen in the first quarter of the next financial year, by April 2027. Crescent will be our partner of choice for this expansion. Since it also has a stake in myTVS, the interests are aligned. That is what makes it a strategic partnership," said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS.

"The Middle East and North Africa is a big focus with Crescent. We are talking to other partners for different regions. There is a lot of interest from large distributors and aftermarket players globally who want access to our technology model," he added.

Prior to the Crescent investment, myTVS had raised approximately ₹690 crore, comprising ₹203 crore from Lingotto (Exor) in 2022 and ₹487 crore from Castrol in 2023. The investment from CE-Invests will support myTVS’ continued growth in India while enabling it to take its technology-led model into international markets.

Eyeing growth

The company expects its revenue to cross ₹2,000 crore during the current financial year and aims to double it over the next three years. "We are growing at 30 per cent. By this year, we will become PBT profitable," Raghavan said.

He said the company had transformed into a vertically integrated platform, with an ecosystem spread across vehicle servicing, collision repairs, electric vehicles, emergency assistance and home services, as it is targeting to bring together the fragmented garage market.

"We have become a fully vertically integrated platform. Today, we have myTVS Service, myTVS Express, myTVS Collision Repair for insurance companies and myTVS Electric. We will soon launch myTVS Luxury. We also have myTVS Mobility for emergency assistance and home services," he added.

myTVS at present has around 1,200 centres, of which approximately 140 have electric vehicle capabilities and around 650 are collision repair workshops. Around 900 centres offer both collision repair and vehicle servicing. In addition, around 18,000 independent garages use its technology and parts.

"We are creating one of the largest livelihood entrepreneur ecosystems in the country. Our objective is to transform unorganised garages into organised businesses. Unlike other digital platforms that compete with the supply chain, we consciously decided that we would not compete with the supply chain but upgrade and digitalise it," Raghavan said.