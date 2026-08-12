N Chandrasekaran may step down as Tata Sons chairman ahead of AGM

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has discussed with close associates the possibility of stepping down ahead of the company’s August 18 annual general meeting (AGM), as uncertainty grows over his reappointment as a director and tensions continue within the Tata group, reported news agency Reuters.

According to the report, Chandrasekaran is considering stepping down rather than allowing his continuation as chairman to be determined by what could be a contentious shareholder meeting. His current term as chairman runs until February 2027, but his continuation in the post depends on his reappointment as a director of Tata Sons.

Reuters report says Tata Sons in February postponed a decision on reappointing Chandrasekaran as chairman after Noel Tata , chairman of the group's charity arm Tata Trusts, opposed the move. Tata Sons shareholders are scheduled to vote on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director at the August 18 AGM, according to the company’s notice. The uncertainty comes amid differences between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The Tata Sons board had in February deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman after Noel Tata raised reservations over the performance of some of the group’s newer businesses.

Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute

Tata Sons houses businesses including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India. The dispute has assumed greater significance as shareholders prepare to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director at the August 18 AGM.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987 and became chief executive officer of TCS in 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017. His tenure has coincided with a period of significant expansion as well as challenges for the group, including regulatory scrutiny of Air India following a fatal crash, pricing pressure at TCS and a cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover that disrupted production.