N Chandrasekaran may step down as Tata Sons chairman ahead of AGM
N Chandrasekaran has reportedly discussed stepping down as Tata Sons chairman ahead of the August 18 AGM, amid uncertainty over his board reappointment and tensions with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has discussed with close associates the possibility of stepping down ahead of the company’s August 18 annual general meeting (AGM), as uncertainty grows over his reappointment as a director and tensions continue within the Tata group, reported news agency Reuters.
According to the report, Chandrasekaran is considering stepping down rather than allowing his continuation as chairman to be determined by what could be a contentious shareholder meeting. His current term as chairman runs until February 2027, but his continuation in the post depends on his reappointment as a director of Tata Sons.
Tata Sons shareholders are scheduled to vote on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director at the August 18 AGM, according to the company’s notice. The uncertainty comes amid differences between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The Tata Sons board had in February deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman after Noel Tata raised reservations over the performance of some of the group’s newer businesses.
Reuters report says Tata Sons in February postponed a decision on reappointing Chandrasekaran as chairman after Noel Tata, chairman of the group's charity arm Tata Trusts, opposed the move.
Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute
The differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts extend beyond Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, with disagreements over board representation, group strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji. The dispute has also resulted in the ouster of a Tata Sons director.
The tensions intensified after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman, prompting the Tata Sons board to defer a decision on his continuation in February, according to Reuters.
Also Read
At the centre of the wider dispute is the relationship between Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the group, and Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The two sides have differed over the composition of the Tata Sons board and the group's strategic direction, while also disagreeing over how to handle the planned exit of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as a minority shareholder.
Tata Sons houses businesses including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India. The dispute has assumed greater significance as shareholders prepare to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director at the August 18 AGM.
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987 and became chief executive officer of TCS in 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017. His tenure has coincided with a period of significant expansion as well as challenges for the group, including regulatory scrutiny of Air India following a fatal crash, pricing pressure at TCS and a cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover that disrupted production.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 8:09 AM IST