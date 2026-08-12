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Home / Companies / News / N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman, to stay till Feb 2027

N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman, to stay till Feb 2027

Chandrasekaran's resignation comes days before the August 18 AGM, amid differences with Tata Trusts over his reappointment, group strategy and investments in new businesses

Tata Sons' Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigned on August 12 and said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

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N Chandrasekaran has resigned as chairman of Tata Sons but will continue in the post until the end of his current term on February 20, 2027, bringing an end to uncertainty over his reappointment as head of the Tata Group’s principal holding company.
 
Chandrasekaran informed the Tata Sons board of his decision on Wednesday.
 
"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he wrote in a statement.
 
 
The resignation comes less than a week before Tata Sons’ August 18 annual general meeting (AGM), at which shareholders were scheduled to vote on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director.
 
The development follows months of differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of the holding company. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had opposed Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman, prompting the Tata Sons board to defer a decision on his reappointment in February.

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"It has been six months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders," Chandrasekaran further wrote in the statement.

Differences with Tata Trusts 

The disagreements have extended beyond Chandrasekaran’s tenure to concerns over the performance and capital requirements of newer businesses, the group’s strategic direction, the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji, and whether Tata Sons should remain unlisted.
 
Noel Tata had sought conditions for Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, including that Tata Sons remain unlisted, that the group avoid new projects that could strain liquidity, and that the dispute with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group be resolved.
 
The differences had assumed greater significance ahead of the August 18 AGM. There was also uncertainty over whether the meeting could be held after the Sir Ratan Tata Trust was barred by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner from taking important decisions pending an inquiry. 

Chandrasekaran’s Tata tenure

Chandrasekaran took over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017 after serving as chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He joined the Tata group in 1987 and became TCS chief executive in 2009.
 
Under his leadership, the group expanded into aviation, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, batteries, digital businesses and electric vehicles. Tata also returned to the airline business through the acquisition of Air India. Tata Group’s aggregate revenue rose from ₹7.89 trillion in FY20 to ₹16.24 trillion in FY26, while profit after tax increased more than fivefold from ₹32,000 crore to ₹1.71 trillion, according to figures cited by The Economic Times. The combined market capitalisation of Tata’s listed companies rose from ₹9.31 trillion in FY20 to ₹24.39 trillion in FY26.
 
However, the aggressive expansion into new businesses also increased the group’s capital requirements and became a source of disagreement within Tata Trusts. 
 

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:20 AM IST