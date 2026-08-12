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Home / Companies / News / Full text of N Chandrasekaran's letter of resignation to Tata Sons' Board

Full text of N Chandrasekaran's letter of resignation to Tata Sons' Board

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group nearly 40 years ago and rose through the ranks to become the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services in 2009 and the chairman of the group in 2017

N Chandrasekaran, Chandrasekaran

File photo of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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In a major development from India's oldest and one of the biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandraekaran resigned from his position and will continue to hold the office until the end of his term on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group nearly 40 years ago and rose through the ranks to become the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services in 2009 and the chairman of the group in 2017.
 
Here is the full text of his letter to the Board.
 
Statement from Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons 
 
I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility.    ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman, to stay till Feb 2027 
 
 
My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.   ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman: Tracing his tenure 

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It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.   ALSO READ: Tata group stocks may shrug off Chandra's exit in the long run: Analysts 
 
Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition. I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders.   
 
With warm regards, 
Chandra

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Topics : Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran Tata Consultancy Services Tata Trusts

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:41 AM IST