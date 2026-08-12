Chandra steps down ahead of Tata Sons AGM, won't seek reappointment

N Chandrasekaran stepped down as the chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday, days ahead of a contentious annual general meeting (AGM). Chandra, as he’s popularly called, is learnt to have written to the board members of Tata Sons to announce his decision. He has asked the board of directors to start a succession process soon as he has removed himself from consideration for reappointment. His second term as Tata Sons executive chairman is until February 2027.

This comes 10 years after the removal of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016.

Chandra’s letter and a subsequent statement from Tata Sons elaborates on the reason and background for his decision. Tata Trusts had unanimously “resolved and recommended the extension of my next term starting February 21, 2027, for a period of five years. The Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board had recorded their support to this recommendation, unanimously in the board meeting on September 12, 2025.’’

He further said that subsequently, the resolution for the extension of his term was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on February 24, 2026, to comply with the regulatory timelines. “However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.’’

As reported earlier, Noel Tata, Tata Trusts chairman, had expressed his reservations over granting another term to Chandra in the February 2026 board meeting of Tata Sons. Noel Tata had cited weak financial numbers and losses in some Tata companies as a reason. This is despite Noel Tata endorsing the earlier resolution recommending another full term to Chandra as executive chairman.

Chandra, 63, has written in his letter to the board members that it has been six months since that board meeting, and no resolution has been reached to date. ‘’Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond February 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.’’

While stating that he has been with the Tata Group for 40 years, he said: “Under these circumstances, I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on February 20, 2027, and I would like to ask the board and the shareholders to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition.’’

This development comes a day ahead of a board meeting of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, and an AGM of Tata Sons on August 18. Both the meetings would have taken up the matter of Chandra’s renewal as a board director of Tata Sons due to his retirement on rotation. While renewal of board members’ term following retirement on rotation is a routine matter, in this case it has resulted in the Tata Sons chairman stepping down. This is mainly because of the turbulence between Tata Sons and its principal shareholder, Tata Trusts, according to sources.

Amid uncertainty about the listing of Tata Sons, Chandra’s decision is believed to be a reason for concern in not just the Tata Group but the corporate world and the government as well.