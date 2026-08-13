Tata Trusts to set up Selection Committee to pick Chandra's successor

Tata Trusts on Thursday said it would set up a Selection Committee to recommend the next chairman of Tata Sons after N Chandrasekaran decided not to seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) said its trustees had passed a resolution to initiate the process “as soon as possible” in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.

The decision follows Chandrasekaran’s communication to the Tata Sons board on Wednesday that he would not offer himself for another term.

The SDTT said it “respects Mr. Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for re-appointment” and appreciated his contribution to Tata Sons and the Tata group.

“We place on record our deepest appreciation for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata group over the past decade,” the Trust said.

It added that it supported Tata Sons in ensuring “a smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership” in line with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata group.

Why Chandrasekaran decided not to seek another term

Chandrasekaran’s decision came after the Tata Sons board did not reach a resolution on his proposed continuation. At a February 24 board meeting, the proposal for his next term did not receive unanimous support, after which Chandrasekaran deferred the decision.

“It has been six months since that board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date,” Chandrasekaran said in his letter to the Tata Sons board.

He also said Tata Sons had several strategic projects at critical stages of execution and that clarity on leadership was important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

Succession process ahead of AGM

The succession process comes ahead of Tata Sons’ annual general meeting scheduled for August 18. The AGM was to consider shareholders’ approval for Chandrasekaran’s continuation as a director after his retirement by rotation.

Tata Trusts, which holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, had passed a resolution in 2025 to extend Chandrasekaran’s term as executive chairman by another five years. The proposal later faced reservations, including over the performance of some Tata group companies.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and served as chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services before becoming chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.