N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman: Tracing his tenure

N Chandrasekaran has stepped down as Tata Sons chairman, tendering his resignation on August 12. He will serve out his existing term but will not seek re-appointment. His decision comes days ahead of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18. News agency Reuters had earlier reported that Chandrasekaran had discussed the possibility of stepping down with close associates, rather than allowing his continuation to be decided at the shareholder meeting. His resignation comes amid uncertainty over his reappointment as a director of Tata Sons and reported differences within the Tata group. The uncertainty followed differences between Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts. In February, the Tata Sons board deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman after Noel Tata raised concerns about the performance of some of the group’s newer businesses.

Here is a timeline of Chandrasekaran’s journey at Tata Sons and the key developments leading up to his resignation:

2016: Joins Tata Sons board

Chandrasekaran joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016, after spending several years leading Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

He had joined TCS in 1987 and rose through the ranks before becoming its chief executive officer and managing director in 2009. He was later appointed chairman of TCS in 2017.

January 2017: Takes over as Tata Sons chairman

In January 2017, Tata Sons announced Chandrasekaran as its new executive chairman. He took over from Ratan Tata, who had returned as interim chairman after Cyrus Mistry was removed from the post in October 2016.

Chandrasekaran became the first non-Parsi and non-Tata to lead the group, ending a leadership structure closely associated with the Tata family.

2017-18: Focus on simplifying the group

One of Chandrasekaran’s early priorities was to simplify the sprawling Tata group and strengthen its businesses.

Under his leadership, the group focused on areas including technology, consumer businesses, electric vehicles, aviation and electronics. Tata Sons also worked to consolidate some of its businesses and improve their financial performance.

2019-21: Expansion into new businesses

During Chandrasekaran’s tenure, the Tata group stepped up investments in new-age businesses.

The group expanded its presence in areas such as digital services, electric vehicles, electronics manufacturing and aviation. Tata Digital was set up as the group’s digital business arm, while Tata Motors increased its focus on electric vehicles.

January 2022: Air India returns to Tata group

In January 2022, Tata Group completed its acquisition of Air India from the government.

The airline’s return to the Tata group was one of the biggest developments during Chandrasekaran’s tenure. Tata Sons subsequently brought Air India, Vistara and other aviation operations under a broader airline business.

The group also announced plans to merge Air India and Vistara to create a larger full-service airline.

2022: Chandrasekaran gets a second term

In February 2022, Tata Sons reappointed Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term.

His second term began in February 2022 and is scheduled to run until February 2027. The reappointment came as the group continued to pursue investments in technology, digital businesses, electric vehicles, aviation and manufacturing.

2023-24: Push into manufacturing and electronics

The Tata group accelerated its plans to build a larger manufacturing and electronics footprint in India. Tata Electronics announced investments in semiconductor manufacturing and assembly, while the group expanded its plans in areas such as batteries and electric vehicles.

The question of succession at Tata Sons became more important as Chandrasekaran’s second term moved into its later years.

At the same time, the Tata group continued to invest heavily in businesses such as Air India, Tata Electronics and Tata Digital.

February 2026: Reappointment decision deferred

The Tata Sons board deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman in February 2026, according to the Reuters report. The move followed reservations raised by Noel Tata over the performance of some of the group’s newer businesses.

The development brought the relationship between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board into focus. Tata Trusts is the largest shareholder in Tata Sons and plays an important role in the governance of the group.

August 2026: Chandrasekaran resigns