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Home / Companies / News / NaBFID raises ₹4,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.74% yield

NaBFID raises ₹4,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.74% yield

State-owned infrastructure financier successfully taps long-term bond market despite volatility, investor caution and uncertainty linked to the West Asia crisis

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure

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Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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State-owned National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) raised ₹4,000 crore on Wednesday through 10-year bonds at a cut-off yield of 7.74 per cent, sources said.
 
This marks an important development in the current bond market environment, where most issuers in recent months have preferred shorter-tenor borrowings in the 2-3 year segment due to the West Asia crisis, daily yield volatility, uncertain rate outlook, and overall investor caution.
 
“What makes this transaction significant is not merely the size, but the confidence to tap the longer end of the curve at a time when several issuers were either closely watching market behaviour or were unable to fully exercise their greenshoe options because of discomfort over cut-off pricing even for short-tenor bonds,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.
 
 
He said investors across categories appeared to have participated actively and bid according to their respective yield preferences. “NaBFID has eventually accepted the entire ₹4,000 crore, including the greenshoe portion, at 7.74 per cent, which is noteworthy considering several state development loan (SDL) cut-offs on an annualised equivalent basis were available at comparatively higher levels,” he said.
 
The 10-year Tamil Nadu SDL cut-off was around 7.73 per cent on a semi-annual basis, while several longer-tenor SDLs across states were auctioned in the higher 7.80 per cent-7.85 per cent range.
 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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