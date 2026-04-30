Nalco posts record net profit of ₹5,816 crore in FY26 on strong operations

Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) delivered its highest-ever financial and operational performance in the financial year 2025-26, surpassing its previous best achieved in 2024-25.

As per the audited financial results approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on Thursday, Nalco achieved the highest-ever net profit of ₹5,816 crore, compared to ₹5,325 crore in the previous financial year, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.22 per cent.

The state-run company also reported its highest-ever revenue from operations of ₹17,843 crore for FY26, surpassing last year’s revenue of ₹16,788 crore.

In the fourth quarter of FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,718 crore, compared to ₹1,601 crore in the preceding quarter, marking an increase of 7 per cent. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹5,103 crore, as against ₹4,731 crore in the preceding quarter of FY26.

However, the company’s net profit in Q4 dropped by around 16 per cent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal due to lower revenue and higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹2,067 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said its overall performance in the financial year 2025-26 was driven by higher production volumes, improved realisations, and strengthened operational efficiencies across business units, highlighting the company’s resilience in a dynamic market environment. Nalco also achieved its best-ever operational performance in 2025-26 since inception, setting new records across production and sales.

The aluminium major recorded its highest-ever bauxite excavation at 77.01 lakh tonnes and bauxite transportation at 77.07 lakh tonnes. Alumina hydrate production reached 23 lakh tonnes, while calcined alumina production stood at 22.75 lakh tonnes. Cast metal production registered an all-time high of 4.72 lakh tonnes, accompanied by a record net power generation of 6,953 MU and coal production of 40 lakh tonnes.

On the sales front, Nalco delivered unprecedented results across key segments. Total alumina sales reached 14.46 lakh tonnes, including 1.38 lakh tonnes of domestic alumina sales. Aluminium metal sales stood at 4.74 lakh tonnes, with the highest-ever domestic metal sales of 4.61 lakh tonnes.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD of Nalco, said higher production volumes, favourable pricing, and the ability to effectively leverage market opportunities with strong operational discipline have driven this outstanding performance. “Our continued focus on plant, people and process efficiency has enabled us to consistently surpass targets,” he said.

Singh also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to long-term, sustainable growth through strategic expansions and operational excellence that will provide a strong foundation for resilient growth and further strengthen Nalco’s position.

The company also announced a third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share (40 per cent on the face value of ₹5 each), amounting to ₹367.33 crore for FY26.