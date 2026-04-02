Nalco posts record FY26 performance with 77 lakh tonnes bauxite evacuation

Navratna central public sector enterprise Nalco has posted its best-ever operational and commercial performance in 2025-26, achieving record highs across nearly all key production and sales parameters since its inception over four decades ago.

The state-run aluminium major has recorded its highest-ever bauxite excavation at 77.01 lakh tonnes and transportation at 77.07 lakh tonnes. While alumina hydrate production touched a record 23 lakh tonnes, calcined alumina output stood at 22.75 lakh tonnes. Aluminium smelting also hit a new peak, with cast metal production reaching 4.72 lakh tonnes during the financial year.

Nalco’s captive power and coal operations also registered significant growth. According to a company statement, net power generation rose to an all-time high of 6,953 million units (MU) and coal production touched 40 lakh tonnes, reflecting enhanced energy security and operational efficiency.

On the sales front, the company recorded its strongest performance so far. Total alumina sales surged to 14.46 lakh tonnes, driven by a sharp rise in both domestic and export demand. Domestic alumina sales stood at 1.38 lakh tonnes and aluminium metal sales also hit a new high of 4.74 lakh tonnes, including a record domestic sale of 4.61 lakh tonnes.

Maintaining the growth trajectory, the company’s bauxite transportation increased by 6.13 per cent year-on-year, while calcined alumina production grew by 11.16 per cent. Aluminium cast metal output rose by 2.61 per cent compared to the previous fiscal. On the sales side, total alumina sales registered robust growth of 30.74 per cent, while aluminium sales grew by 2.82 per cent year-on-year.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Nalco Brijendra Pratap Singh attributed the performance to the collective efforts of employees and stakeholders. Reviewing the company’s performance at the annual business plan strategic meet at Angul, he said the company consistently pushed its operational boundaries to achieve higher efficiency and productivity.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and discipline of our workforce. We have continued to raise our own benchmarks, and this milestone strengthens our path towards sustained business excellence,” Singh said.

Emphasising the company’s future roadmap for continued growth and innovation, the Nalco CMD said, “We must continue improving and expanding our capabilities to meet future demands. Our progress will be driven by a renewed focus on the 3Ps — plant efficiency, people efficiency and process efficiency. As we move forward, our vision is firmly set on embracing digital transformation and advancing our green initiatives.”

With the latest performance, Nalco has further consolidated its position as a key player in the global aluminium industry, while setting new standards in operational efficiency and growth among public sector enterprises.