Nalco's ₹30,000 cr brownfield aluminium smelter expansion gathers pace

The ambitious ₹30,000 crore brownfield expansion of an aluminium smelter of state-run National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) in Odisha is gathering momentum, with interventions to expedite land acquisition that had left the project stuck for years.

The proposed expansion will add 0.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to Nalco's existing aluminium smelting capacity of 0.46 mtpa, taking the total capacity to around one million tonnes annually.

The project is a key component of the company's long-term strategy to strengthen its position in the domestic and global aluminium markets amid rising demand for the lightweight metal across infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

It will be a standalone plant adjacent to the existing aluminium complex in Anugul. The Navratna company has already put in place several critical building blocks for the project, including technology partnerships, power supply arrangements and initiatives to facilitate land acquisition.

It recently partnered with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the world's leading aluminium producers, to license its proprietary smelting technology for the proposed plant, targeted for commissioning in 2030-31. The collaboration is expected to facilitate the deployment of globally established, energy-efficient smelting processes and strengthen the technological foundation of the expansion project.

The company requires around 267.21 acres of land for the proposed brownfield expansion of the aluminium smelter. While about 130 acres are already in Nalco’s possession, the remaining 137.21 acres, including 54.67 acres of government land and 82.54 acres of private land, are yet to be alienated or acquired.

A company executive said the land handover process is expected to gain pace as the administration has convened a meeting of the Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) to facilitate the acquisition of land required for the proposed expansion and expedite issues relating to compensation, rehabilitation and other associated matters.

Power availability is also critical to the commissioning and sustained operation of the expanded smelter. "The proposed expansion will require an additional 1,100 megawatts (MW) of power. Nalco has partnered with NLC India Limited to set up a 50:50 joint venture for setting up a 4 × 270 MW (1,080 MW) captive thermal power plant to meet this requirement. It has also planned for integration of 200–250 MW of renewable energy into the project ecosystem," he said.

Apart from the Anugul smelter expansion, the aluminium major is also moving towards commissioning the fifth-stream alumina refinery project at Damanjodi. The refinery expansion will strengthen the availability of the key raw material required for the proposed increase in smelting capacity.

Since the fifth-stream refinery is expected to create surplus alumina even after meeting the requirements of the expanded Anugul smelter, the additional alumina will initially be directed towards export markets. Nalco is exploring opportunities to utilise this surplus through further downstream investments in the country.

As part of this strategy, the company is evaluating the possibility of establishing another 0.5 mtpa greenfield aluminium smelter at a suitable location in the country. The proposed facility would enable Nalco to convert surplus alumina into finished aluminium domestically, adding greater value within the country rather than relying primarily on exports of the intermediate product.

The proposed greenfield project is still at the evaluation stage, with the company examining suitable locations across India. If taken forward, it would be another significant expansion of Nalco's aluminium production footprint and complement the brownfield expansion at Anugul.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director of Nalco, said the company remains committed to its expansion initiatives, with the fifth-stream expansion of the alumina refinery at an advanced stage of commissioning and groundwork for the proposed 0.5 mtpa brownfield smelter expansion project at Anugul progressing steadily.

“As we continue to pursue key expansion projects and capacity augmentation plans, we remain confident of creating long-term value for all stakeholders while contributing to the nation’s industrial growth,” Singh said during the announcement of Q2FY27 results.