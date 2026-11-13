Nalco to commission India's first gallium recovery plant this month: CMD

State-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is set to commission India's first gallium recovery plant soon, marking a significant step towards developing domestic capabilities in critical minerals and reducing dependence on imports, Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director, said on Friday.

The pilot project, jointly developed by Nalco, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Heavy Water Board at the Damanjodi refinery complex in Koraput, is nearly ready, with commissioning delayed by a month or two due to disruptions in procuring certain specialised spares and consumables from overseas.

Gallium is a critical mineral with applications in semiconductors, advanced electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defence technologies. Its recovery from industrial process streams could help India build a domestic supply chain for a material that is strategically important for high-technology manufacturing.

"Almost the plant is ready. We are going to start this plant this month itself. This is the first-of-its-kind facility in India. The pilot facility is expected to provide the technological basis for scaling up gallium recovery," Singh said.

Its commissioning assumes significance as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imports of critical minerals and strengthen domestic capabilities in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. Nalco has planned to invest ₹2,000 crore to commercially extract critical and high-value minerals from red mud and fly ash.

Rs 30,000 cr smelter expansion

On the 0.5-million-tonne smelter expansion plan at Anugul, involving an investment of ₹30,000 crore, the Nalco CMD said land acquisition for the project, expected to be commissioned by December 2030, was at an advanced stage. Of the around 300 acres of additional land required for it, only 80 acres of private land remain to be acquired.

"The state government has assured us that the land acquisition will be over by February-March next year. We have already made licencing arrangements with technology supplier Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA). We are planning to get the DPR approved early next year followed by ordering of major project packages. Construction is expected to commence in January 2028 from where it will take three years to commission the plant," he said.

Singh reaffirmed Nalco's commitment to the 0.5-million-tonne aluminium smelter at Anugul, dismissing speculation that the project could be shifted to Andhra Pradesh. "There is no thought process in shifting the plant to Andhra Pradesh. The Angul expansion is in a very advanced phase," he said.

Nalco's alumina refinery expansion at Damanjodi, he said, is expected to increase capacity from 2.1 million tonnes to 3.1 million tonnes annually, while bauxite production is also being scaled up to support the integrated expansion programme.

The company currently produces around 2.3 million tonnes of alumina, which is expected to rise to 3.3 million tonnes after the refinery expansion. Since producing one tonne of aluminium requires approximately two tonnes of alumina, the expanded refinery would provide sufficient raw material to support aluminium production of around 1.5 million tonnes.

With the proposed Anugul expansion taking aluminium capacity to one million tonnes, Nalco would still have surplus alumina equivalent to around 0.5 million tonnes of aluminium production. "The company is therefore exploring opportunities to establish additional aluminium smelting capacity, potentially in Odisha as well as other states, to utilise its growing alumina output rather than exporting it," he clarified.

2.3 mt alumina target in FY27

The CMD said Nalco was targeting alumina production of around 2.3 million tonnes in FY27, against a rated refinery capacity of 2.1 million tonnes. It is also working towards commissioning a new 150,000-tonne refinery unit from January. If operationalised as planned, the additional capacity could take alumina production to around 2.4-2.5 million tonnes during the year.

On aluminium, Singh said Nalco had set a production target of 488,000 tonnes for FY27, compared with around 472,000 tonnes achieved in the previous financial year.

Explaining the sequential decline in profit after tax between the first and second quarters, he said the average London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price was around $3,600-3,700 per tonne in the first quarter before softening in the subsequent quarter.

On the financial performance front, Nalco expects relatively greater pressure on earnings in the second half of the current financial year as international aluminium prices are likely to moderate from the levels witnessed in the first half.

The company, however, is banking on higher production, improved operational efficiencies and lower costs to cushion the impact. It expects average aluminium prices to remain around $3,100 per tonne in the third and fourth quarters, below the average realised during the first half.

"We are focusing more on volumes and increasing efficiencies to reduce costs and expenditure and make up for the lower market realisation. We are prioritising digital transformation by sensorisation with AI and ML intervention to improve the efficiencies," he said.

Overseas exploration

In a parallel push to secure critical mineral resources overseas, Nalco is pursuing lithium exploration and potential equity partnerships in producing mines through Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (Kabil), a joint venture (JV) initiative.

Kabil has secured five lithium blocks in Argentina's Catamarca province, where preliminary non-invasive exploration has confirmed the presence of lithium. The company is now preparing to undertake invasive exploration involving drilling, with the necessary contract already awarded.

"The drilling is expected to begin within a month and be completed by the end of 2027. A pilot plant will also be set up to establish the grade of lithium deposits and identify the appropriate processing technology for converting the mineral into lithium carbonate for transportation to India," Singh said.

The Nalco CMD said Kabil was also in active negotiations for additional lithium blocks in Argentina's Salta province under a government-to-government arrangement. The Argentine government is facilitating discussions for allocation of these blocks.

Beyond greenfield exploration, the JV is also exploring equity partnerships in already operational lithium mines in Argentina, Chile and Australia. These discussions are being pursued in collaboration with other public sector entities, including IREL and ONGC Videsh, with the objective of securing stakes in producing assets and ensuring a reliable supply of lithium for India's domestic requirements, he informed.

No privatisation

Singh categorically ruled out any proposal to privatise Nalco, citing its strong financial performance, profitability and dividend contributions to the government. He said the public sector enterprise was generating an Ebitda margin of more than 50 per cent and had been paying over ₹1,000 crore in dividends to the government.

"There is no question of privatisation. The company is doing so good and making profits. A public sector company making so much profit and giving dividends to the government is operating better than most private companies. It has the necessary financial backing for its expansion programmes," he said.

Singh said reducing import dependence and promoting self-reliance in aluminium and critical minerals would be among the central priorities of Nalco's expansion strategy. The company is also looking to manufacture specialised aluminium grades that are currently imported to meet the requirements of sectors such as aerospace, defence and beverage-can manufacturing.

India's aluminium demand, currently estimated at around 6.3 million tonnes, is projected to rise to 8-8.5 million tonnes by 2030 and potentially 18 million tonnes in the longer term, driven by infrastructure development, transportation, power, renewable energy and manufacturing.

"If you are not expanding, there will be a shortage of aluminium in the country. Volume is one of the most important things. Apart from volume, getting value-added products and grades required for specific sectors is also what we are aiming for in our expansion projects," Singh added.