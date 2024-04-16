Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nalin Negi appointed full-time CEO of BharatPe as Suhail Sameer steps down

Negi joined BharatPe in 2022, with over 28 years of experience in building and scaling businesses in the fintech and banking domains

Nalin Negi, BharatPe

Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO at BharatPe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday said it has elevated its interim CEO and chief financial officer Nalin Negi as full-time chief executive officer.
Negi was given charge of interim CEO in January 2023 after then CEO Suhail Sameer stepped down from the post.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his new role and are grateful for his tremendous contribution as the interim CEO. His extensive experience in the fintech industry and the growth witnessed for BharatPe under his leadership, makes him a natural choice to lead the company," BharatPe, Chairman of the board, Rajnish Kumar said.
Negi joined BharatPe in 2022, with over 28 years of experience in building and scaling businesses in the fintech and banking domains.
"I am excited and honoured to take on this new role at BharatPe. Going forward, our strategic focus will be on sustained profitability, scaling lending businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products.
"We are committed to building on the strong foundation, fostering financial inclusion and delivering value to our merchants, partners, and stakeholders," Negi said.
Under Negi's leadership, BharatPe recorded 182 per cent increase in revenue from operations in FY'23 and October 2023 was the first earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) positive month.
BharatPe will institute a search for the appointment of a new CFO, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : bharatpe Online payments Fintech sector fintech companies Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon