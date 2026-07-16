NARCL withdraws insolvency bid, paves way for McLeod Russel garden sale

McLeod Russel India is set to begin selling tea gardens after the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) formally withdrew its insolvency application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

On Wednesday, the company said in a regulatory filing that NARCL, acting through its attorney, India Debt Resolution Company Limited, had sought to withdraw an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code before the NCLT’s Kolkata Bench.

The NCLT’s Kolkata Bench accordingly dismissed the application as withdrawn, with liberty to revive it if the restructuring process fails, the company informed.

NARCL became the assignee of debt originally held by HDFC Bank after a majority of lenders assigned their loans to it in 2025. HDFC Bank had filed the insolvency application over an alleged default of about Rs 444.55 crore.

This follows the sanction letter issued by NARCL on April 2, 2026, for restructuring the company’s debt. NARCL represented 75.02 per cent by value of the total lenders as of December 31, 2025.

According to the terms of the sanction letter, the company has to repay sustainable debt of Rs 1,050 crore to NARCL on or before February 15, 2029.

McLeod sources indicated that the company would like to proceed with the sale of the first tranche of gardens.

On April 27, the company approved the execution of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for three gardens in Assam — Nya Gogra Tea Estate, Rupajuli Tea Estate and Boroi Tea Estate — towards part-payment of debt. These would form part of the first tranche of garden sales.

Discussions are underway for the sale of tea gardens and should fructify in the near future, sources said. “Then the next step in the restructuring of repayment will happen by the end of the financial year. At that stage, we will evaluate whether to raise debt or equity,” they added.

McLeod has 33 gardens in India: 31 in Assam and two in West Bengal. It also has six gardens in Uganda.

Options before McLeod Russel include bringing in an investor or launching a rights issue.

McLeod’s other significant creditors include JC Flowers ARC and IndusInd Bank. JC Flowers represented about 20.58 per cent by value of the total institutional loans as of December 31, 2025.

In May, the company said in a filing that JC Flowers had accepted a one-time settlement (OTS) sanction. The settlement value of the OTS with JCF ARC is Rs 150 crore, payable in tranches by June 30, 2027.

Sources indicated that discussions were also underway with IndusInd Bank for debt resolution and should be finalised.