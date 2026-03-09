Nasscom warns tech firms of rising cybersecurity threats in West Asia

IT industry body Nasscom has asked its member companies to be cautious about rising cybersecurity threats in West Asia because of the ongoing war and beef up their preparedness and defence frameworks as the war enters its second week.

Some of those steps include credential reset and accelerated patching, zero trust and multi factor authentication enforcement, supply chain audit, DDoS surge readiness, offline backups and awareness around disinformation.

“Periods of geopolitical uncertainty often see a rise in coordinated cyber threats, disinformation campaigns, and infrastructure targeting. Organizations are therefore advised to strengthen their cybersecurity posture,” it said in a statement.

For credential reset and accelerated patching, it advised rotation of credentials organisation-wide and apply patches for critical CVEs, for zero trust security, companies should enforce multi-factor authentication on all external access paths such as VPN, cloud admin and implement conditional access controls to counter token-theft and adversary-in-the-middle attacks.

Similarly, a thorough audit of the supply chain is critical because one compromised vendor can cascade into sector-wide disruption. Disinformation spreading was also sounded out around war like situation or government alerts, which often force people to click on a link and allow hackers to get into the system

None of the IT services responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Dipesh Kaura, country director- India & SAARC, at cybersecurity form Securonix said the advosry urges organizations to shift from passive monitoring to a proactive cyber-defense posture. "Cybersecurity platforms can play a key role by enabling advanced threat detection, behavioral analytics, and automated threat hunting, helping SOC teams quickly identify anomalies, detect lateral movement, and respond faster to emerging threats while safeguarding data integrity and service continuity," he added.

Cybersecurity firm Sophos said last week warned of an elevated risk environment in the geography as its threat intelligence team said periods of geopolitical tension often coincide with increased activity by state-aligned groups.

Amit Chaudhry, CEO of cybersecurity firm Zscaler, said last month that modern warfare would perhaps be won or lost without firing a single shot because if a country is able to paralyze critical infrastructures of another, it will inevitably create chaos.