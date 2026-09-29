Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Natco Pharma hikes investment in US-based eGenesis to $16.7 million

Natco Pharma hikes investment in US-based eGenesis to $16.7 million

Under the revised structure, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc will invest $13.70 million, while Natco Pharma USA LLC will contribute $3 million, according to a regulatory filing

Natco Pharma

Natco had invested $8 million in eGenesis in 2024 through Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc | Photo: Official website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday said it has decided to increase its proposed investment in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc to $16.70 million (around ₹139 crore) from the previously disclosed amount of $14 million.

Under the revised structure, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc will invest $13.70 million, while Natco Pharma USA LLC will contribute $3 million, according to a regulatory filing.

The transaction involves cash consideration for purchasing convertible promissory notes bearing an interest rate of 8 per cent compounded annually. No additional shares are being acquired at the time of completion, which is expected by October 31.

Natco had invested $8 million in eGenesis in 2024 through Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the drug maker's total investment in eGenesis will rise to $24.70 million.

 

The company said the investment is aimed at backing new-age therapeutic programmes addressing critical unmet medical needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta

Meta hires MongoDB CEO Desai to spearhead enterprise AI business

telecom infrastructure, in-building solutions, IBS, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, airports, Adani Airports, telecom RoW, DoT regulations

Jio gains 2.4 million mobile users in August, Airtel 2.1 million: TRAI data

Bombay House, tata Sons

Tata Trusts offers strategic recast plan for Tata Sons to skip listing

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Despite geopolitical risks, Street remains bullish on Petronet LNG outlookpremium

Tewolde Gebremariam, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India Limited

Safety, reliability, profitability our priorities: Incoming Air India chief

Topics : Natco Natco Pharma Natco Pharma Ltd

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:07 AM IST