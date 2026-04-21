NavPrakriti to invest ₹100 crore in Odisha critical minerals facility

Battery recycling firm NavPrakriti has announced plans to invest over Rs 100 crore to set up a greenfield critical minerals refining facility in Odisha, which is expected to become operational by 2028–29, to extract cobalt, nickel, and lithium, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move follows the company being considered eligible under the National Critical Mineral Mission, aimed at boosting local recovery of key battery materials and reducing import dependence.

The proposed facility will process up to 5,000 metric tonnes per annum of end-of-life batteries and focus on high-purity recovery of critical and rare earth minerals.

The project is positioned as part of efforts to advance India’s circular economy by retaining valuable resources within the country.

Founded in 2024 by Akhilesh Bagaria and Avnish Bagaria, NavPrakriti already operates a lithium-ion battery recycling unit in Serampore, West Bengal, with an annual capacity of 12,000 tonnes, scalable to 24,000 tonnes. The Odisha plant will be its second greenfield unit dedicated to critical mineral extraction, aimed at enhancing supply chain resilience and supporting sustainability goals.

The company is also building a research and development ecosystem through partnerships with national and global institutions to advance chemical recovery and battery refurbishment technologies, which it said underpin its growth strategy in responsible recycling.

“This project aims to create over 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, delivering significant socio-economic impact,” said Akhilesh Bagaria, co-founder of NavPrakriti.

The company has also partnered with NASH Energy to ensure closed-loop recycling and responsible end-of-life management of batteries, including production scrap, in compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility regulations.

NavPrakriti said it aims to expand collaborations with over 150 battery original equipment manufacturers and producers over the next three years. The initiative is expected to maximise material recovery, extend battery lifecycles through refurbishment, and reduce reliance on imported raw materials as India accelerates its transition to clean energy and resource security.