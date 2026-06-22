Monday, June 22, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nayara Energy crosses 7,000 petrol pumps in India, expands retail network

Nayara Energy crosses 7,000 petrol pumps in India, expands retail network

The company in a statement said it added more than 500 outlets over the past 18 months, equivalent to nearly one new station a day, as it continued to invest in strengthening its nationwide retail net

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara Energy said its retail strategy is focused on providing assured fuel quality and quantity.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has crossed 7,000 petrol pumps across India, reinforcing its position as the country's largest private fuel retailer and expanding access to fuel across cities, highways and rural markets.

The company in a statement said it added more than 500 outlets over the past 18 months, equivalent to nearly one new station a day, as it continued to invest in strengthening its nationwide retail network.

The expanded footprint spans metropolitan centres, growth corridors, tier-2 cities and rural regions, supporting India's mobility needs while increasing fuel availability in underserved markets. Nearly one-third of Nayara Energy's outlets are located in hinterland areas, where fuel infrastructure is still developing, the company said.

 

Mumbai-headquartered Nayara Energy (formerly known as Essar Oil Limited) owns and operates a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat. It produces about 8 per cent of India's total refining output. 

Russia's Rosneft is the single biggest shareholder, holding a 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara.

Also Read

petrol pump, petrol

Govt restricts users from buying bulk petrol, diesel through retail pumps

Nayara

Nayara Energy completes scheduled Vadinar refinery turnaround, resumes ops

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump

No shortage, yet long queues at fuel pumps; Odisha, Jharkhand see curbspremium

petrol, oil, diesel

Nayara raises petrol by ₹5, diesel by ₹3 amid crude supply disruptions

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Nayara Energy hikes petrol price by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3 amid war

Nayara Energy said its retail strategy is focused on providing assured fuel quality and quantity, supported by uniform operational standards and customer-focused services. The company has also invested in modern forecourt formats and convenience-led offerings aimed at improving the customer experience.

The growth of the network has also generated broader economic benefits, according to the company. Through its Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) model, Nayara Energy said its retail ecosystem now supports more than 55,000 livelihoods through local entrepreneurship and long-term dealer partnerships.

The company said it remains focused on expanding its retail footprint, enhancing customer experience and delivering reliable energy solutions in line with its "In India for India" strategy. 

Nayara Energy is an integrated downstream energy and petrochemicals company with operations spanning refining, petrochemicals and fuel retailing. Its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, with a capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum, is India's second-largest single-site refinery. The company recently entered the petrochemicals segment with a 450 KTPA polypropylene plant as part of its crude-to-chemicals expansion strategy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal ties with Amazon Web Services to automate global operations

startups

Startup discovery platform Ideabaaz buys stake in KickSky Space Lab

IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop 115-key Holiday Inn hotel in Mathura

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki to set up advanced manufacturing labs at 5 Gujarat ITIs

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma gets US FTC nod for $250 million acquisition of Lannett

Topics : Nayara Energy Petrol pump Petrol pumps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM OutcomeGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOVoltas Share PriceCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyTechnology NewsPersonal Finance