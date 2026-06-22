Nayara Energy crosses 7,000 petrol pumps in India, expands retail network

Russia's Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has crossed 7,000 petrol pumps across India, reinforcing its position as the country's largest private fuel retailer and expanding access to fuel across cities, highways and rural markets.

The company in a statement said it added more than 500 outlets over the past 18 months, equivalent to nearly one new station a day, as it continued to invest in strengthening its nationwide retail network.

The expanded footprint spans metropolitan centres, growth corridors, tier-2 cities and rural regions, supporting India's mobility needs while increasing fuel availability in underserved markets. Nearly one-third of Nayara Energy's outlets are located in hinterland areas, where fuel infrastructure is still developing, the company said.

Mumbai-headquartered Nayara Energy (formerly known as Essar Oil Limited) owns and operates a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat. It produces about 8 per cent of India's total refining output.

Russia's Rosneft is the single biggest shareholder, holding a 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara.

Nayara Energy said its retail strategy is focused on providing assured fuel quality and quantity, supported by uniform operational standards and customer-focused services. The company has also invested in modern forecourt formats and convenience-led offerings aimed at improving the customer experience.

The growth of the network has also generated broader economic benefits, according to the company. Through its Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) model, Nayara Energy said its retail ecosystem now supports more than 55,000 livelihoods through local entrepreneurship and long-term dealer partnerships.

The company said it remains focused on expanding its retail footprint, enhancing customer experience and delivering reliable energy solutions in line with its "In India for India" strategy.

Nayara Energy is an integrated downstream energy and petrochemicals company with operations spanning refining, petrochemicals and fuel retailing. Its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, with a capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum, is India's second-largest single-site refinery. The company recently entered the petrochemicals segment with a 450 KTPA polypropylene plant as part of its crude-to-chemicals expansion strategy.