Nazara Technologies to raise ₹500 crore via preferential warrants

Gaming and media tech company Nazara Technologies announced a preferential issue of warrants worth ₹500 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proceeds from this fundraise will primarily be used to support strategic acquisitions, including the recently announced Bluetile and BestPlay transactions, and to accelerate growth across the existing business verticals, the company stated.

Each warrant is convertible into one equity share and is being issued at a price of ₹260 per share.

The round includes participation from Riambel Capital PCC, a Sebi-registered Category I foreign portfolio investor, S Gupta Family Investments, Plutus Investment and Holding Private Limited (promoter group), Classic Enterprises, and Founders Collective.

“This ₹500 crore fundraise comes at an important phase in Nazara’s journey as we execute on our most ambitious growth initiatives, including the Bluetile and BestPlay acquisition. This fresh capital, combined with our acquisition strategy, positions Nazara to build globally scalable, AI-enabled gaming businesses and further strengthen our leadership in the sector,” said Nitish Mittersain, joint managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Nazara Technologies.

The company also said that it was granting an unsecured loan of ₹4 crore to Smaaash Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary, in one or more tranches.

Shares of Nazara Technologies ended at ₹232.35 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down 3.25 per cent for the day.