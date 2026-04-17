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Home / Companies / News / NBCC sells 14 lakh sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for ₹5,779 cr

NBCC sells 14 lakh sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for ₹5,779 cr

NBCC sells 14 lakh sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for Rs 5,779 crore via e-auction, boosting funds for govt-led redevelopment projects

NBCC

The company is into project management consultancy and the real estate business | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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State-owned NBCC Ltd, on behalf of the government, has sold 14 lakh sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for ₹5,779 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, NBCC informed that it has "successfully sold commercial built-up space of approx 14 lakh square feet area at Bharat Business Park, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, through an e-auction at a total sale value of approx. ₹5,779 crore."  NBCC will get a marketing fee of one per cent of the sale value.

NBCC has been developing and selling commercial space in South Delhi on behalf of the government. The funds are used for the redevelopment of residential colonies.

 

Later in a statement, NBCC Ltd said that the e-auction had offered super built-up area of 23.44 lakh sq ft across 8 towers. The auction saw an overwhelming response from international/domestic MNCs, corporates and institutional buyers.

"The auction resulted in a total sale value of approximately ₹5,779 crore, based on highest bid rates for super built-up area of approximately 14 lakh sq ft auctioned in 5 towers," it added.

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The average sale rate in the e-auction was recorded as ₹41,207 per sq ft, which is 5 per cent more than the reserve price.

"The funds realised through this e-auction will be utilised towards financing various ongoing redevelopment works, supporting project completion timelines and meeting financial obligations under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)," NBCC said.

The company is into project management consultancy and the real estate business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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