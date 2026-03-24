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NCLAT declines Vedanta's plea to stay Adani Group's bid to acquire JAL

The NCLAT agreed to hear the matter and sought responses from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) within a week

Vedanta

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday declined to grant an interim stay on Vedanta Group's plea challenging the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s decision to approve Adani Group's bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for ₹14,535 crore, CNBC reported.
 
However, the NCLAT agreed to hear the matter and sought responses from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) within a week.
 
The next hearing is scheduled for April 9.
 
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group was in the race to acquire JAL through an insolvency process, but lenders approved the resolution plan, or bid, of Adani Enterprises Ltd in November last year.
 

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Topics : NCLAT NCLT Vedanta Adani Group Jaiprakash Associates Ltd

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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