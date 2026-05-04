NCLAT upholds Adani bid for Jaiprakash Associates, rejects Vedanta plea

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected Vedanta Limited’s challenge to the approval of Adani Enterprises Limited’s resolution plan for debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL).

A Bench led by Chairperson Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Barun Mitra upheld the decision of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), finding no fault in its rejection of Vedanta’s proposal.

The Committee of Creditors is a body of lenders making supreme decisions in the insolvency process of a distressed company.

JAL had entered the insolvency process following an order dated June 3, 2024, by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on a plea moved by ICICI Bank.

The company was saddled with admitted liabilities exceeding ₹57,000 crore. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) emerged as the dominant lender, controlling more than 85 per cent of the voting share in the CoC.

The lender body comprised 27 members, including banks, financial institutions, and homebuyers. Out of 28 expressions of interest received, 25 applicants were shortlisted, and eventually six entities submitted resolution plans.

These included Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Jindal Power Limited, PNC Infratech Private Limited, and Jaypee Infratech Limited.

Adani Enterprises and Vedanta emerged as the leading contenders. Following an independent assessment, Adani’s proposal scored higher, particularly on upfront recovery and overall financial value. In its 23rd meeting in November 2025, the CoC approved Adani’s plan with a 93.81 per cent voting share.

After the challenge process had concluded, Vedanta submitted an addendum to its plan on November 8, 2025. The CoC refused to consider the revised submission, citing the terms of the bidding framework, which barred post-process changes to financial offers.

Vedanta criticised this decision, alleging lack of transparency and arguing that its revised bid of ₹16,070 crore offered superior value to lenders as opposed to Adani’s ₹14,543 crore bid.

The CoC countered that the addendum was filed only after Vedanta became aware that its upfront offer lagged behind that of the successful bidder.

Earlier, in March 2025, the appellate tribunal had declined to stay the implementation of Adani’s resolution plan.

Vedanta subsequently moved the Supreme Court of India, which also refused to grant a stay. The apex court, however, clarified that any major policy decision by the monitoring committee or implementing authorities would require prior approval of the NCLAT, and directed the tribunal to decide the matter expeditiously.

The NCLAT has now delivered its final ruling, dismissing Vedanta’s appeal.

JAL has major real estate projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

JAL also holds stakes in multiple group entities, including Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Yamuna Expressway Tolling Ltd, and Jaypee Infrastructure Development Ltd, among others.