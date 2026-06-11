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NCLT admits SBI's plea to start insolvency process against Anil Ambani

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted SBI's application seeking recovery of more than Rs 1,200 crore from Ambani under provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

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Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday admitted State Bank of India's plea to initiate personal insolvency proceedings against industrialist Anil Ambani, paving the way for action against him in his capacity as a personal guarantor of loans extended to Reliance Communications.
 
The Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted SBI's application seeking recovery of more than ₹1,200 crore from Ambani under provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The lender had approached the tribunal in 2020, alleging that Ambani had furnished personal guarantees for loans availed by Reliance Communications.
 
The tribunal's decision clears the way for the commencement of a personal insolvency resolution process and the appointment of a Resolution Professional under the IBC framework. The detailed order is awaited.
 
 
The matter was heard by a division bench comprising judicial member Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey and technical member Prabhat Kumar, which allowed SBI's application through an oral order.
 
SBI argued that Ambani had personally guaranteed loans taken by Reliance Communications and sought recovery after the telecom company entered the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) following loan defaults.

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Reliance Communications was admitted into CIRP in 2019. According to data available with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, the company's admitted liabilities exceed ₹94,000 crore. At the time SBI moved the insolvency application against Ambani, Reliance Communications owed the bank nearly ₹5,000 crore.
 
Responding to the tribunal's decision, a spokesperson for Ambani, cited by Economic Times, said the case relates to “a disputed personal guarantee allegedly extended by him to the SBI in 2016”, adding that the guarantee pre-dated the introduction of India's personal insolvency framework.
 
“The underlying facility had been availed by Reliance Communications for the repayment of its borrowings from Chinese lenders, and Mr Ambani derived no personal benefit from the said funds,” the spokesperson said.
 
The spokesperson added: “The Order, once available, will be reviewed by the legal team and challenged through appropriate legal remedies, as advised. Mr Ambani remains confident of vindicating his position before the appropriate forums.”
 
According to media reports, Ambani is expected to challenge the NCLT order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

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Topics : Reliance Communications NCLT sbi Anil Ambani

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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